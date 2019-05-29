Nationals 14, Braves 4

|Washington
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|6
|2
|3
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|F.Frman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McGowin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick 2b-3b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Fried ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|J.Webb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sanch p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tssaint p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clbrson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|14
|15
|14
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Washington
|440
|150
|000—14
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|400—
|4
LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 3. 2B_Kendrick (8), B.Dozier (6). 3B_T.Turner (1), Rendon (2). HR_J.Soto (9), M.Adams (5), Riley (7). SB_T.Turner (8). SF_Kendrick (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Sanchez W,1-6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|McGowin S,1-1
|3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Atlanta
|Gausman L,2-4
|1
|8
|8
|8
|2
|1
|Toussaint
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Winkler
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Newcomb
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Webb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tomlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Gausman pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd
HBP_by Toussaint (Kendrick).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:11. A_37,726 (41,149).
