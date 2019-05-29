Nationals 14, Braves 4

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 6 2 3 0 Acn Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 3 3 1 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 5 2 2 2 F.Frman 1b 2 0 0 0 McGowin p 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 4 2 2 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Kndrick 2b-3b 3 1 2 4 Fried ph 1 1 1 0 M.Adams 1b 4 2 2 3 J.Webb p 1 0 0 0 Suzuki c 5 0 1 1 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 5 0 1 2 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Sanch p 4 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 2 1 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 1 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 2 0 0 0 Joyce rf 2 1 1 0 Riley lf 4 1 2 4 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 Tssaint p 1 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson 1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 41 14 15 14 Totals 33 4 6 4

Washington 440 150 000—14 Atlanta 000 000 400— 4

LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 3. 2B_Kendrick (8), B.Dozier (6). 3B_T.Turner (1), Rendon (2). HR_J.Soto (9), M.Adams (5), Riley (7). SB_T.Turner (8). SF_Kendrick (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Sanchez W,1-6 6 1 0 0 1 7 McGowin S,1-1 3 5 4 4 0 6 Atlanta Gausman L,2-4 1 8 8 8 2 1 Toussaint 3 2 1 1 1 2 Winkler 2-3 3 5 5 2 1 Newcomb 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1 Webb 1 1 0 0 0 1 Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 1

Gausman pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd

HBP_by Toussaint (Kendrick).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:11. A_37,726 (41,149).

