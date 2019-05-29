Listen Live Sports

Nationals 14, Braves 4

May 29, 2019 10:46 pm
 
Washington Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 6 2 3 0 Acn Jr. cf 4 0 0 0
Eaton rf 3 3 1 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 5 2 2 2 F.Frman 1b 2 0 0 0
McGowin p 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
J.Soto lf 4 4 2 2 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Kndrick 2b-3b 3 1 2 4 Fried ph 1 1 1 0
M.Adams 1b 4 2 2 3 J.Webb p 1 0 0 0
Suzuki c 5 0 1 1 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf 5 0 1 2 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Sanch p 4 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 2 1 1 0
B.Dzier 2b 1 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 2 0 0 0
Joyce rf 2 1 1 0
Riley lf 4 1 2 4
Flowers c 4 0 0 0
Albies 2b 3 0 1 0
Gausman p 0 0 0 0
Tssaint p 1 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Clbrson 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 41 14 15 14 Totals 33 4 6 4
Washington 440 150 000—14
Atlanta 000 000 400— 4

LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 3. 2B_Kendrick (8), B.Dozier (6). 3B_T.Turner (1), Rendon (2). HR_J.Soto (9), M.Adams (5), Riley (7). SB_T.Turner (8). SF_Kendrick (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Sanchez W,1-6 6 1 0 0 1 7
McGowin S,1-1 3 5 4 4 0 6
Atlanta
Gausman L,2-4 1 8 8 8 2 1
Toussaint 3 2 1 1 1 2
Winkler 2-3 3 5 5 2 1
Newcomb 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1
Webb 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 1

Gausman pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd

HBP_by Toussaint (Kendrick).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:11. A_37,726 (41,149).

