Nationals 14, Braves 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Eaton rf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.271
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.320
|McGowin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Soto lf
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|.291
|Kendrick 2b-3b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.328
|Adams 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.259
|Suzuki c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Robles cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Sanchez p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|Dozier 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|41
|14
|15
|14
|6
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Fried ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Webb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Camargo 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Markakis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Joyce rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.375
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Toussaint p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Culberson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.372
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|1
|13
|Washington
|440
|150
|000—14
|15
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|400—
|4
|6
|0
a-singled for Blevins in the 7th.
LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 3. 2B_Kendrick (8), Dozier (6). 3B_Turner (1), Rendon (2). HR_Soto (9), off Toussaint; Adams (5), off Winkler; Riley (7), off McGowin. RBIs_Rendon 2 (34), Soto 2 (37), Kendrick 4 (33), Adams 3 (17), Suzuki (19), Robles 2 (22), Riley 4 (20). SB_Turner (8). SF_Kendrick.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Turner, Rendon, Robles, Sanchez 2); Atlanta 1 (Swanson). RISP_Washington 7 for 15; Atlanta 2 for 4.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 1-6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|80
|4.47
|McGowin, S, 1-1
|3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|6
|55
|9.90
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 2-4
|1
|8
|8
|8
|2
|1
|42
|5.56
|Toussaint
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|56
|3.91
|Winkler
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|31
|6.32
|Newcomb
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.96
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.14
|Webb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.62
|Tomlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.33
Gausman pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.
Inherited runners-scored_Toussaint 1-1. HBP_Toussaint (Kendrick). PB_Flowers (6).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:11. A_37,726 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.