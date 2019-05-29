Nationals 14, Braves 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 6 2 3 0 0 1 .288 Eaton rf 3 3 1 0 3 0 .271 Rendon 3b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .320 McGowin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Soto lf 4 4 2 2 2 2 .291 Kendrick 2b-3b 3 1 2 4 0 0 .328 Adams 1b 4 2 2 3 1 0 .259 Suzuki c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .267 Robles cf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .241 Sanchez p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .048 Dozier 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Totals 41 14 15 14 6 8

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Fried ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .150 Webb p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Camargo 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .213 Markakis rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Joyce rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Riley lf 4 1 2 4 0 1 .375 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .056 Toussaint p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Culberson 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .372 Totals 33 4 6 4 1 13

Washington 440 150 000—14 15 0 Atlanta 000 000 400— 4 6 0

a-singled for Blevins in the 7th.

LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 3. 2B_Kendrick (8), Dozier (6). 3B_Turner (1), Rendon (2). HR_Soto (9), off Toussaint; Adams (5), off Winkler; Riley (7), off McGowin. RBIs_Rendon 2 (34), Soto 2 (37), Kendrick 4 (33), Adams 3 (17), Suzuki (19), Robles 2 (22), Riley 4 (20). SB_Turner (8). SF_Kendrick.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Turner, Rendon, Robles, Sanchez 2); Atlanta 1 (Swanson). RISP_Washington 7 for 15; Atlanta 2 for 4.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, W, 1-6 6 1 0 0 1 7 80 4.47 McGowin, S, 1-1 3 5 4 4 0 6 55 9.90 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 2-4 1 8 8 8 2 1 42 5.56 Toussaint 3 2 1 1 1 2 56 3.91 Winkler 2-3 3 5 5 2 1 31 6.32 Newcomb 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 27 2.96 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.14 Webb 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 1.62 Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.33

Gausman pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.

Inherited runners-scored_Toussaint 1-1. HBP_Toussaint (Kendrick). PB_Flowers (6).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:11. A_37,726 (41,149).

