Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 14, Braves 4

May 29, 2019 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 6 2 3 0 0 1 .288
Eaton rf 3 3 1 0 3 0 .271
Rendon 3b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .320
McGowin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Soto lf 4 4 2 2 2 2 .291
Kendrick 2b-3b 3 1 2 4 0 0 .328
Adams 1b 4 2 2 3 1 0 .259
Suzuki c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .267
Robles cf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .241
Sanchez p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .048
Dozier 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .209
Totals 41 14 15 14 6 8
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Fried ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .150
Webb p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Camargo 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .213
Markakis rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Joyce rf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Riley lf 4 1 2 4 0 1 .375
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257
Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .056
Toussaint p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Culberson 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .372
Totals 33 4 6 4 1 13
Washington 440 150 000—14 15 0
Atlanta 000 000 400— 4 6 0

a-singled for Blevins in the 7th.

LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 3. 2B_Kendrick (8), Dozier (6). 3B_Turner (1), Rendon (2). HR_Soto (9), off Toussaint; Adams (5), off Winkler; Riley (7), off McGowin. RBIs_Rendon 2 (34), Soto 2 (37), Kendrick 4 (33), Adams 3 (17), Suzuki (19), Robles 2 (22), Riley 4 (20). SB_Turner (8). SF_Kendrick.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Turner, Rendon, Robles, Sanchez 2); Atlanta 1 (Swanson). RISP_Washington 7 for 15; Atlanta 2 for 4.

Advertisement
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, W, 1-6 6 1 0 0 1 7 80 4.47
McGowin, S, 1-1 3 5 4 4 0 6 55 9.90
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 2-4 1 8 8 8 2 1 42 5.56
Toussaint 3 2 1 1 1 2 56 3.91
Winkler 2-3 3 5 5 2 1 31 6.32
Newcomb 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 27 2.96
Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.14
Webb 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 1.62
Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.33

Gausman pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.

Inherited runners-scored_Toussaint 1-1. HBP_Toussaint (Kendrick). PB_Flowers (6).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:11. A_37,726 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.