Nationals 2, Cardinals 1

May 2, 2019 9:50 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Wong 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .260
Gyorko 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .160
Carpenter 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .196
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
O’Neill rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .263
Bader cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232
Wieters c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .357
c-Goldschmidt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Molina c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Munoz ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .333
Hudson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Martinez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .375
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-DeJong ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Totals 34 1 9 1 3 13
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .285
Robles rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Kendrick 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .356
Adams 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .187
Difo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Strasburg p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .083
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kieboom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 2 5 0 2 11
St. Louis 001 000 000—1 9 2
Washington 000 200 00x—2 5 0

a-walked for Hudson in the 7th. b-struck out for Sipp in the 7th. c-struck out for Wieters in the 8th. d-struck out for Webb in the 9th.

E_Gyorko (2), Munoz (1). LOB_St. Louis 10, Washington 5. RBIs_Wong (16). SB_Wong (6), Gyorko (1). S_Hudson.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Wong, Gyorko, O’Neill, Goldschmidt 2); Washington 2 (Robles, Kendrick). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 7; Washington 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Dozier.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Munoz, Wong, Carpenter).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson, L, 2-2 6 4 2 1 2 7 98 4.80
Leone 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 21 6.43
Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.75
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, W, 3-1 6 2-3 6 1 1 2 9 108 3.45
Sipp, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 7.04
Barraclough, H, 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 18 1.54
Doolittle, S, 4-5 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 30 1.23

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 1-0, Sipp 2-0, Doolittle 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:00. A_24,338 (41,313).

