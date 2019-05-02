Nationals 2, Cardinals 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Gyorko 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.196
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|O’Neill rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.263
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|c-Goldschmidt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Molina c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Munoz ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hudson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Martinez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-DeJong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|3
|13
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.285
|Robles rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Kendrick 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.356
|Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Strasburg p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kieboom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|0
|2
|11
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|000—1
|9
|2
|Washington
|000
|200
|00x—2
|5
|0
a-walked for Hudson in the 7th. b-struck out for Sipp in the 7th. c-struck out for Wieters in the 8th. d-struck out for Webb in the 9th.
E_Gyorko (2), Munoz (1). LOB_St. Louis 10, Washington 5. RBIs_Wong (16). SB_Wong (6), Gyorko (1). S_Hudson.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Wong, Gyorko, O’Neill, Goldschmidt 2); Washington 2 (Robles, Kendrick). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 7; Washington 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Dozier.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Munoz, Wong, Carpenter).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, L, 2-2
|6
|4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|98
|4.80
|Leone
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|6.43
|Webb
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.75
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 3-1
|6
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|9
|108
|3.45
|Sipp, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7.04
|Barraclough, H, 3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.54
|Doolittle, S, 4-5
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|1.23
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 1-0, Sipp 2-0, Doolittle 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:00. A_24,338 (41,313).
