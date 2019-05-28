Nationals 5, Braves 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 0 3 0 1 0 .269 Eaton rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .270 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 1 3 1 .318 Soto lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .286 Kendrick 1b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .320 Suzuki c 5 1 2 1 0 0 .271 Dozier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .205 Robles cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Strasburg p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .120 b-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 5 11 5 6 8

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Swanson ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .260 Freeman 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .311 Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .266 Markakis rf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .281 Riley lf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .365 McCann c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .284 1-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .381 Flowers c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263 Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Totals 34 4 8 4 3 16

Washington 000 103 100—5 11 0 Atlanta 000 200 020—4 8 0

a-walked for Swarzak in the 7th. b-struck out for Strasburg in the 8th. c-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 12, Atlanta 8. 2B_Kendrick (7), Suzuki (4), Donaldson (13). HR_Kendrick (9), off Swarzak; Riley (6), off Barraclough. RBIs_Eaton (15), Rendon (32), Kendrick (29), Suzuki (18), Robles (20), Markakis (28), Riley 2 (16), McCann (19). SB_Turner (7), Acuna Jr. (6). SF_McCann. S_Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Rendon, Soto 2, Kendrick 2, Strasburg 2); Atlanta 3 (Donaldson, Fried 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 11; Atlanta 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Eaton.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg, W, 5-3 7 5 2 2 2 11 103 3.19 Barraclough, H, 7 1 2 2 2 1 2 26 5.48 Doolittle, S, 10-12 1 1 0 0 0 3 23 3.52 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, L, 7-3 5 2-3 9 4 4 3 5 88 3.19 Swarzak 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 29 4.50 Blevins 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 17 6.00 Tomlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 3-1, Tomlin 3-0. HBP_Strasburg (Freeman), Fried 2 (Eaton,Robles).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:21. A_27,573 (41,149).

