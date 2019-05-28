Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nationals 5, Braves 4

May 28, 2019 10:55 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 0 3 0 1 0 .269
Eaton rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .270
Rendon 3b 2 0 0 1 3 1 .318
Soto lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .286
Kendrick 1b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .320
Suzuki c 5 1 2 1 0 0 .271
Dozier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .205
Robles cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Strasburg p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .120
b-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 35 5 11 5 6 8
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Swanson ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .260
Freeman 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .311
Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .266
Markakis rf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .281
Riley lf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .365
McCann c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .284
1-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .381
Flowers c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263
Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Totals 34 4 8 4 3 16
Washington 000 103 100—5 11 0
Atlanta 000 200 020—4 8 0

a-walked for Swarzak in the 7th. b-struck out for Strasburg in the 8th. c-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 12, Atlanta 8. 2B_Kendrick (7), Suzuki (4), Donaldson (13). HR_Kendrick (9), off Swarzak; Riley (6), off Barraclough. RBIs_Eaton (15), Rendon (32), Kendrick (29), Suzuki (18), Robles (20), Markakis (28), Riley 2 (16), McCann (19). SB_Turner (7), Acuna Jr. (6). SF_McCann. S_Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Rendon, Soto 2, Kendrick 2, Strasburg 2); Atlanta 3 (Donaldson, Fried 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 11; Atlanta 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Eaton.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, W, 5-3 7 5 2 2 2 11 103 3.19
Barraclough, H, 7 1 2 2 2 1 2 26 5.48
Doolittle, S, 10-12 1 1 0 0 0 3 23 3.52
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, L, 7-3 5 2-3 9 4 4 3 5 88 3.19
Swarzak 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 29 4.50
Blevins 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 17 6.00
Tomlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 3-1, Tomlin 3-0. HBP_Strasburg (Freeman), Fried 2 (Eaton,Robles).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:21. A_27,573 (41,149).

