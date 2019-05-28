Nationals 5, Braves 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.318
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Kendrick 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|Suzuki c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Dozier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Strasburg p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|b-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|6
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.281
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.365
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|1-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.381
|Flowers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|3
|16
|Washington
|000
|103
|100—5
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|020—4
|8
|0
a-walked for Swarzak in the 7th. b-struck out for Strasburg in the 8th. c-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.
1-ran for McCann in the 8th.
LOB_Washington 12, Atlanta 8. 2B_Kendrick (7), Suzuki (4), Donaldson (13). HR_Kendrick (9), off Swarzak; Riley (6), off Barraclough. RBIs_Eaton (15), Rendon (32), Kendrick (29), Suzuki (18), Robles (20), Markakis (28), Riley 2 (16), McCann (19). SB_Turner (7), Acuna Jr. (6). SF_McCann. S_Eaton.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Rendon, Soto 2, Kendrick 2, Strasburg 2); Atlanta 3 (Donaldson, Fried 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 11; Atlanta 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Dozier, Eaton.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 5-3
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|11
|103
|3.19
|Barraclough, H, 7
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|5.48
|Doolittle, S, 10-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.52
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 7-3
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|3
|5
|88
|3.19
|Swarzak
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|4.50
|Blevins
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|6.00
|Tomlin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 3-1, Tomlin 3-0. HBP_Strasburg (Freeman), Fried 2 (Eaton,Robles).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:21. A_27,573 (41,149).
