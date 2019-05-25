Listen Live Sports

Nationals 5, Marlins 0

May 25, 2019 6:44 pm
 
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dean lf 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 4 0 0 0
Cooper rf 4 0 1 0 Eaton rf 3 0 1 0
Bri.And 3b 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0
S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 1 2 1
H.Rmrez cf 3 0 2 0 M.Adams 1b 3 1 1 0
Prado 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 1 0 0
Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf 2 1 1 0
Holaday c 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 2 0 1 3
Alcntra p 1 0 0 0 Corbin p 4 0 0 0
N.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
R.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 4 0 Totals 30 5 7 4
Miami 000 000 000—0
Washington 000 500 00x—5

E_Bri.Anderson (2). DP_Miami 1, Washington 3. LOB_Miami 2, Washington 7. 2B_H.Ramirez (2), V.Robles (9), Gomes (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara L,2-5 5 6 5 4 2 2
Garcia 3 1 0 0 3 1
Washington
Corbin W,5-2 9 4 0 0 1 5

HBP_by Alcantara (Robles). WP_Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:25. A_33,163 (41,313).

