Nationals 5, Marlins 0

|Miami
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|H.Rmrez cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Prado 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Alcntra p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|Washington
|000
|500
|00x—5
E_Bri.Anderson (2). DP_Miami 1, Washington 3. LOB_Miami 2, Washington 7. 2B_H.Ramirez (2), V.Robles (9), Gomes (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Alcantara L,2-5
|5
|6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|Garcia
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Washington
|Corbin W,5-2
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
HBP_by Alcantara (Robles). WP_Alcantara.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_2:25. A_33,163 (41,313).
