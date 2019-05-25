Nationals 5, Marlins 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Cooper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Ramirez cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Prado 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Alcantara p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|1
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Adams 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Robles cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.239
|Corbin p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|5
|3
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Washington
|000
|500
|00x—5
|7
|0
a-flied out for Alcantara in the 6th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
E_Anderson (2). LOB_Miami 2, Washington 7. 2B_Ramirez (2), Robles (9), Gomes (5). RBIs_Soto (34), Gomes 3 (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Holaday); Washington 2 (Turner, Corbin). RISP_Miami 0 for 2; Washington 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Corbin. GIDP_Anderson, Prado, Rojas, Turner.
DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Rojas, Prado); Washington 3 (Turner, Dozier, Adams), (Dozier, Adams), (Turner, Dozier, Adams).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 2-5
|5
|6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|82
|4.50
|Garcia
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|46
|5.62
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 5-2
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|116
|2.85
HBP_Alcantara (Robles). WP_Alcantara.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_2:25. A_33,163 (41,313).
