Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 5, Marlins 0

May 25, 2019 6:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dean lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Cooper rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .196
Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Ramirez cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .353
Prado 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Holaday c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Alcantara p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Totals 28 0 4 0 1 5
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273
Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .324
Soto lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .287
Adams 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .260
Dozier 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .201
Robles cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .247
Gomes c 2 0 1 3 2 1 .239
Corbin p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Totals 30 5 7 4 5 3
Miami 000 000 000—0 4 1
Washington 000 500 00x—5 7 0

a-flied out for Alcantara in the 6th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Anderson (2). LOB_Miami 2, Washington 7. 2B_Ramirez (2), Robles (9), Gomes (5). RBIs_Soto (34), Gomes 3 (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Holaday); Washington 2 (Turner, Corbin). RISP_Miami 0 for 2; Washington 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Rojas, Corbin. GIDP_Anderson, Prado, Rojas, Turner.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Rojas, Prado); Washington 3 (Turner, Dozier, Adams), (Dozier, Adams), (Turner, Dozier, Adams).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, L, 2-5 5 6 5 4 2 2 82 4.50
Garcia 3 1 0 0 3 1 46 5.62
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 5-2 9 4 0 0 1 5 116 2.85

HBP_Alcantara (Robles). WP_Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:25. A_33,163 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.