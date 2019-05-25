Nationals 5, Marlins 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dean lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Cooper rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Ramirez cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .353 Prado 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .243 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Holaday c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Alcantara p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Totals 28 0 4 0 1 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .324 Soto lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .287 Adams 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .260 Dozier 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .201 Robles cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .247 Gomes c 2 0 1 3 2 1 .239 Corbin p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .136 Totals 30 5 7 4 5 3

Miami 000 000 000—0 4 1 Washington 000 500 00x—5 7 0

a-flied out for Alcantara in the 6th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Anderson (2). LOB_Miami 2, Washington 7. 2B_Ramirez (2), Robles (9), Gomes (5). RBIs_Soto (34), Gomes 3 (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Holaday); Washington 2 (Turner, Corbin). RISP_Miami 0 for 2; Washington 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Corbin. GIDP_Anderson, Prado, Rojas, Turner.

DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Rojas, Prado); Washington 3 (Turner, Dozier, Adams), (Dozier, Adams), (Turner, Dozier, Adams).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 2-5 5 6 5 4 2 2 82 4.50 Garcia 3 1 0 0 3 1 46 5.62 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 5-2 9 4 0 0 1 5 116 2.85

HBP_Alcantara (Robles). WP_Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:25. A_33,163 (41,313).

