Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 5, Mets 1

May 15, 2019 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil lf 3 0 1 0 Eaton rf 3 1 1 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 2 2 1
J..Dvis 3b-lf 4 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 4 2 3 1
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 1 1
P.Alnso 1b 4 0 0 0 Kndrick 1b 4 0 2 2
Cnforto rf 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0
A.Rsrio ss 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 Difo ss 3 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0
Font p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Gagnon p 1 0 1 0
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0
T.Frzer ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 5 9 5
New York 001 000 000—1
Washington 302 000 00x—5

DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 4, Washington 4. 2B_J..Davis (5), Rendon 2 (15), Kendrick (4). HR_V.Robles (8). CS_Kendrick (1). S_Font (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Font L,1-1 2 1-3 6 5 5 2 2
Gagnon 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 1
Bashlor 2 0 0 0 0 1
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Corbin W,4-1 8 4 1 1 1 11
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:28. A_29,673 (41,313).

Advertisement

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.