Nationals 5, Mets 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .352 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis 3b-lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .275 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .206 Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gagnon p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Frazier ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Totals 30 1 4 1 1 13

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .275 Robles cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .257 Rendon 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .333 Soto lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .235 Kendrick 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .311 Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .187 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Difo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .176 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 5 9 5 2 5

New York 001 000 000—1 4 0 Washington 302 000 00x—5 9 0

a-struck out for Bashlor in the 8th.

LOB_New York 4, Washington 4. 2B_Davis (5), Rendon 2 (15), Kendrick (4). HR_Robles (8), off Font. RBIs_Davis (9), Robles (17), Rendon (20), Soto (24), Kendrick 2 (23). CS_Kendrick (1). S_Font.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Cano 2); Washington 1 (Gomes). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Washington 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Soto 2. GIDP_Dozier.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Font, L, 1-1 2 1-3 6 5 5 2 2 63 7.08 Gagnon 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 1 26 4.09 Bashlor 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.69 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.87 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 4-1 8 4 1 1 1 11 108 2.91 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.95

Inherited runners-scored_Gagnon 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:28. A_29,673 (41,313).

