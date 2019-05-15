Nationals 5, Mets 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.352
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis 3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gagnon p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Frazier ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|13
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Robles cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|2
|5
|New York
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Washington
|302
|000
|00x—5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Bashlor in the 8th.
LOB_New York 4, Washington 4. 2B_Davis (5), Rendon 2 (15), Kendrick (4). HR_Robles (8), off Font. RBIs_Davis (9), Robles (17), Rendon (20), Soto (24), Kendrick 2 (23). CS_Kendrick (1). S_Font.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Cano 2); Washington 1 (Gomes). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Washington 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Soto 2. GIDP_Dozier.
DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font, L, 1-1
|2
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|63
|7.08
|Gagnon
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|4.09
|Bashlor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.69
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.87
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 4-1
|8
|4
|1
|1
|1
|11
|108
|2.91
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.95
Inherited runners-scored_Gagnon 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:28. A_29,673 (41,313).
