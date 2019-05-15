Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 5, Mets 1

May 15, 2019 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .352
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis 3b-lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .275
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .206
Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gagnon p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Frazier ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Totals 30 1 4 1 1 13
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .275
Robles cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .257
Rendon 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .333
Soto lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .235
Kendrick 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .311
Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .187
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Difo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .176
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 5 9 5 2 5
New York 001 000 000—1 4 0
Washington 302 000 00x—5 9 0

a-struck out for Bashlor in the 8th.

LOB_New York 4, Washington 4. 2B_Davis (5), Rendon 2 (15), Kendrick (4). HR_Robles (8), off Font. RBIs_Davis (9), Robles (17), Rendon (20), Soto (24), Kendrick 2 (23). CS_Kendrick (1). S_Font.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Cano 2); Washington 1 (Gomes). RISP_New York 1 for 2; Washington 3 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Soto 2. GIDP_Dozier.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Font, L, 1-1 2 1-3 6 5 5 2 2 63 7.08
Gagnon 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 1 26 4.09
Bashlor 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.69
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.87
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 4-1 8 4 1 1 1 11 108 2.91
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.95

Inherited runners-scored_Gagnon 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:28. A_29,673 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.