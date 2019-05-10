Listen Live Sports

Nationals 6, Dodgers 0

May 10, 2019 1:36 am
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .291
Robles rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .255
Rendon 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .333
Kendrick 1b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .325
Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .198
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gomes c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .244
Difo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
M.Taylor cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .175
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .222
Totals 35 6 9 6 3 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez cf-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297
Bellinger rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .396
Freese 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .245
c-Verdugo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .340
Muncy 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .264
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230
C.Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Martin c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .235
Hill p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333
a-d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Totals 31 0 6 0 4 9
Washington 300 000 021—6 9 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 6 3

a-grounded out for Hill in the 5th. b-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. c-grounded out for Freese in the 8th. d-popped out for Kelly in the 9th.

E_Turner (1), Muncy (3), Kelly (1). LOB_Washington 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Eaton (5), Rendon (11). HR_Kendrick (6), off Hill. RBIs_Rendon (19), Kendrick 4 (21), Gomes (11). SB_Eaton (5), Rendon (1). CS_Robles (2). S_Corbin.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Eaton, Kendrick, Corbin); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Verdugo. LIDP_Difo. GIDP_C.Taylor, Barnes.

DP_Washington 2 (Rendon, Dozier, Kendrick), (Rendon, Dozier, Kendrick); Los Angeles 1 (Turner).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 3-1 7 3 0 0 4 8 107 3.20
Barraclough 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 24 1.26
Doolittle 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.06
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, L, 0-1 5 5 3 3 2 5 96 4.20
Garcia 2 1 0 0 0 1 25 4.15
Floro 1 2 2 0 0 1 18 0.00
Kelly 1 1 1 0 1 0 27 8.80

Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 2-0. HBP_Hill (Rendon), Corbin (Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:11. A_42,851 (56,000).

