Nationals 6, Dodgers 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Robles rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Kendrick 1b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.325
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.244
|Difo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Bellinger rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.396
|Freese 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|c-Verdugo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Muncy 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.264
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|C.Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Martin c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|a-d’Arnaud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|4
|9
|Washington
|300
|000
|021—6
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|3
a-grounded out for Hill in the 5th. b-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. c-grounded out for Freese in the 8th. d-popped out for Kelly in the 9th.
E_Turner (1), Muncy (3), Kelly (1). LOB_Washington 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Eaton (5), Rendon (11). HR_Kendrick (6), off Hill. RBIs_Rendon (19), Kendrick 4 (21), Gomes (11). SB_Eaton (5), Rendon (1). CS_Robles (2). S_Corbin.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Eaton, Kendrick, Corbin); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Verdugo. LIDP_Difo. GIDP_C.Taylor, Barnes.
DP_Washington 2 (Rendon, Dozier, Kendrick), (Rendon, Dozier, Kendrick); Los Angeles 1 (Turner).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 3-1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|4
|8
|107
|3.20
|Barraclough
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|1.26
|Doolittle
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.06
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 0-1
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|96
|4.20
|Garcia
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|4.15
|Floro
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Kelly
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|27
|8.80
Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 2-0. HBP_Hill (Rendon), Corbin (Hernandez).
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:11. A_42,851 (56,000).
