Nationals 6, Dodgers 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .291 Robles rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .255 Rendon 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .333 Kendrick 1b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .325 Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .198 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gomes c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .244 Difo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 M.Taylor cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .175 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sanchez 2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .222 Totals 35 6 9 6 3 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez cf-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Bellinger rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .396 Freese 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .245 c-Verdugo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .340 Muncy 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .264 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230 C.Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Martin c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .235 Hill p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 a-d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Totals 31 0 6 0 4 9

Washington 300 000 021—6 9 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 6 3

a-grounded out for Hill in the 5th. b-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. c-grounded out for Freese in the 8th. d-popped out for Kelly in the 9th.

E_Turner (1), Muncy (3), Kelly (1). LOB_Washington 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Eaton (5), Rendon (11). HR_Kendrick (6), off Hill. RBIs_Rendon (19), Kendrick 4 (21), Gomes (11). SB_Eaton (5), Rendon (1). CS_Robles (2). S_Corbin.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Eaton, Kendrick, Corbin); Los Angeles 2 (Muncy 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Verdugo. LIDP_Difo. GIDP_C.Taylor, Barnes.

DP_Washington 2 (Rendon, Dozier, Kendrick), (Rendon, Dozier, Kendrick); Los Angeles 1 (Turner).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 3-1 7 3 0 0 4 8 107 3.20 Barraclough 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 24 1.26 Doolittle 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.06 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, L, 0-1 5 5 3 3 2 5 96 4.20 Garcia 2 1 0 0 0 1 25 4.15 Floro 1 2 2 0 0 1 18 0.00 Kelly 1 1 1 0 1 0 27 8.80

Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 2-0. HBP_Hill (Rendon), Corbin (Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:11. A_42,851 (56,000).

