Nationals 9, Marlins 6

May 26, 2019 5:28 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .194
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Cooper ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .196
Ramirez cf-rf 4 2 3 0 1 1 .395
Anderson 3b 4 1 1 3 1 0 .231
Walker 1b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .285
Castro 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .227
Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Dean lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .184
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063
Chen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Herrera ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .198
Totals 35 6 11 6 5 8
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Eaton rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .278
Guerra p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bourque p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rendon 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .329
Soto lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .288
Kendrick 1b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .303
Dozier 2b 5 0 3 2 0 1 .213
Robles cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Gomes c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .239
Fedde p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Taylor ph-cf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .236
Totals 39 9 15 9 2 5
Miami 000 000 024—6 11 1
Washington 014 004 00x—9 15 0

a-doubled for Rainey in the 6th. b-lined out for Chen in the 7th. c-walked for Kinley in the 9th.

E_Anderson (3). LOB_Miami 8, Washington 10. 2B_Ramirez (3), Anderson (9), Herrera (5), Eaton (6), Dozier (5), Gomes (6), Taylor (5). 3B_Rendon (1). HR_Walker (4), off Guerra; Kendrick (8), off Smith. RBIs_Anderson 3 (21), Walker 3 (12), Rendon 2 (31), Soto (35), Kendrick 3 (28), Dozier 2 (15), Taylor (1). CS_Rojas (2). SF_Soto. S_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson, Walker 2, Dean); Washington 6 (Dozier, Robles 3, Gomes, Guerra). RISP_Miami 4 for 7; Washington 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Alfaro, Anderson. GIDP_Rojas.

DP_Washington 1 (Dozier, Turner, Kendrick).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smith, L, 3-2 3 5 5 5 2 1 67 3.05
Chen 3 6 4 4 0 3 58 9.33
Kinley 2 4 0 0 0 1 27 5.09
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde, W, 1-0 5 4 0 0 3 4 83 2.18
Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.50
Guerra 2 3 2 2 0 1 33 4.41
Bourque 2-3 3 4 4 2 0 29 54.00
Suero 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 7.06

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-1. HBP_Smith (Robles). WP_Chen.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:06. A_26,365 (41,313).

