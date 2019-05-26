Nationals 9, Marlins 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Cooper ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Ramirez cf-rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.395
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.231
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.285
|Castro 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Chen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Herrera ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|5
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Guerra p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bourque p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.329
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.288
|Kendrick 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.303
|Dozier 2b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Robles cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Taylor ph-cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|39
|9
|15
|9
|2
|5
|Miami
|000
|000
|024—6
|11
|1
|Washington
|014
|004
|00x—9
|15
|0
a-doubled for Rainey in the 6th. b-lined out for Chen in the 7th. c-walked for Kinley in the 9th.
E_Anderson (3). LOB_Miami 8, Washington 10. 2B_Ramirez (3), Anderson (9), Herrera (5), Eaton (6), Dozier (5), Gomes (6), Taylor (5). 3B_Rendon (1). HR_Walker (4), off Guerra; Kendrick (8), off Smith. RBIs_Anderson 3 (21), Walker 3 (12), Rendon 2 (31), Soto (35), Kendrick 3 (28), Dozier 2 (15), Taylor (1). CS_Rojas (2). SF_Soto. S_Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson, Walker 2, Dean); Washington 6 (Dozier, Robles 3, Gomes, Guerra). RISP_Miami 4 for 7; Washington 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Alfaro, Anderson. GIDP_Rojas.
DP_Washington 1 (Dozier, Turner, Kendrick).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith, L, 3-2
|3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|67
|3.05
|Chen
|3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|58
|9.33
|Kinley
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|5.09
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, W, 1-0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|83
|2.18
|Rainey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.50
|Guerra
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|33
|4.41
|Bourque
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|29
|54.00
|Suero
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|7.06
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-1. HBP_Smith (Robles). WP_Chen.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:06. A_26,365 (41,313).
