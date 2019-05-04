Listen Live Sports

Nationals place Juan Soto on 10-day IL with back spasms

May 4, 2019 7:53 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Nationals have placed left fielder Juan Soto on the 10-day injured list due to back spasms.

The 20-year-old Soto missed three straight games entering Saturday’s contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team made the move, retroactive to May 1, when Soto didn’t improve enough to play Saturday. He is eligible to return May 11.

Soto, who is batting .248 with six homers and 22 RBIs, becomes the fourth Nationals opening day starter on the IL, joining Ryan Zimmerman (foot), Anthony Rendon (elbow) and Trea Turner (finger).

Washington recalled Andrew Stevenson from Triple-A to fill Soto’s roster spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

