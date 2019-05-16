Nationals play Mets, look to build on Corbin’s solid showing

New York Mets (20-21, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (17-25, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (3-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Both New York and Washington are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Nationals are 9-10 against opponents from the NL East. Washington ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .236 batting average. Anthony Rendon leads the club with an average of .333.

The Mets are 14-9 against NL East Division teams. The New York offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .352. The Nationals won the last meeting 5-1. Patrick Corbin recorded his fourth victory and Victor Robles went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Wilmer Font registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 46 hits and has 11 RBIs. Howie Kendrick is 5-for-22 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 12 home runs and is batting .263. Michael Conforto is 9-for-32 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .186 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mets: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 10-day IL (forearm), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.