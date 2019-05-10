Listen Live Sports

Nationals sign outfielder Gerardo Parra to 1-year deal

May 10, 2019 12:19 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Washington Nationals signed outfielder Gerardo Parra to a one-year deal Thursday for the $555,000 minimum.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said the 32-year-old Parra would start against right-handed pitchers on occasion, while also being a pinch-hitting option. Parra elected to become a free agent Tuesday after he was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants and cleared waivers. His salary from Washington will be offset against his $1.75 million deal with the Giants.

Parra was batting just .198 with one home run and six RBIs in 30 games with the Giants this season. He is a career .277 hitter with 80 home runs and 480 RBIs over 11 seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies and Giants.

To make room on the active roster, Washington placed outfielder Andrew Stevenson on the 10-day injured list with back spasms, a move retroactive to Tuesday. The Nationals designated right-hander Jimmy Cordero for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

