NBA All-Defensive Teams

(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters) 2 points for first team; 1 for second team First Team 1st 2nd Pts C Rudy Gobert, Utah 97 2 196 F Paul George, OKC 96 3 195 F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil 94 5 193 G Marcus Smart, Bos 63 19 145 G Eric Bledsoe, Mil 36 28 100 Second Team G Jrue Holiday, NO 31 28 90 G Klay Thompson, GS 23 36 82 C Joel Embiid, Phi 4 72 80 F Draymond Green, GS 2 57 61 F Kawhi Leonard, Tor 5 29 39 Others receiving votes (first-place votes in parentheses)

Guards: Danny Green, Tor, (19) 66; Patrick Beverley, LAC, (14) 48; Derrick White, SA, (4) 15; Jimmy Butler, Phi, (2) 9; Russell Westbrook, OKC, (2) 9; Chris Paul, Hou, (1) 7; James Harden, Hou, (2) 4; Malcolm Brogdon, Mil, (1) 3; Kyle Lowry, Tor, 3; Josh Richardson, Mia, 3; Stephen Curry, GS, (1) 2; Donovan Mitchell, Utah, 2; Ben Simmons, Phi, 2; Bradley Beal, Was, 1; Jaylen Brown, Bos, 1; Mike Conley, Mem, 1; Terrance Ferguson, OKC, 1; De’Aaron Fox, Sac, 1; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LAC, 1; Gary Harris, Den, 1; Andre Iguodala, GS, 1; Kyrie Irving, Bos, 1; Damian Lillard, Por, 1; Ricky Rubio, Utah, 1.

Forwards: P.J. Tucker, Hou, (1) 38; Pascal Siakam, Tor, 24; Robert Covington, Min, (1) 5; Paul Millsap, Den, 5; Kevin Durant, GS, 4; Al Horford, Bos, 4; Anthony Davis, NO, 2; Derrick Favors, Utah, 2; Joe Ingles, Utah, 2; Thaddeus Young, Ind, 2; Kyle Anderson, Mem, 1; Jordan Bell, GS, 1; Ed Davis, Bro, 1; Khris Middleton, Mil, 1.

Centers: Myles Turner, Ind, (1) 39; Bam Adebayo, Mia, 1; Andre Drummond, Det, 1; Nikola Joki?, Den, 1; Brook Lopez, Mil, 1.

