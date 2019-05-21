NBA All-Rookie Teams

|(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
|(First-team vote, 2 points; second-team vote, 1 point)
|First Team
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|Total
|Luka Doncic, Dal
|100
|–
|200
|Trae Young, Atl
|100
|–
|200
|Deandre Ayton, Pho
|95
|5
|195
|Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem
|60
|39
|159
|Marvin Bagley III, Sac
|56
|44
|156
|Second Team
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|Total
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LAC
|40
|58
|138
|Collin Sexton, Cle
|39
|54
|132
|Landry Shamet, LAC
|3
|79
|85
|Mitchell Robinson, N.Y.
|3
|71
|77
|Kevin Huerter, Atl
|1
|43
|45
Other players receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses): Mikal Bridges, Pho, (1) 31; Kevin Knox, N.Y., 22; Josh Okogie, Min, (1) 12; Jalen Brunson, Dal, 10; Allonzo Trier, N.Y., 10; Rodions Kurucs, Bro, 9; Wendell Carter Jr., Chi, 7; Miles Bridges, Cha, (1) 6; Bruce Brown, Det, 2; Harry Giles III, Sac, 2; Mo Bamba, Orl, 1; Aaron Holiday, Ind, 1.
