NBA All-Rookie Teams

(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters) (First-team vote, 2 points; second-team vote, 1 point) First Team Player, Team 1st 2nd Total Luka Doncic, Dal 100 – 200 Trae Young, Atl 100 – 200 Deandre Ayton, Pho 95 5 195 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem 60 39 159 Marvin Bagley III, Sac 56 44 156 Second Team Player, Team 1st 2nd Total Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LAC 40 58 138 Collin Sexton, Cle 39 54 132 Landry Shamet, LAC 3 79 85 Mitchell Robinson, N.Y. 3 71 77 Kevin Huerter, Atl 1 43 45

Other players receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses): Mikal Bridges, Pho, (1) 31; Kevin Knox, N.Y., 22; Josh Okogie, Min, (1) 12; Jalen Brunson, Dal, 10; Allonzo Trier, N.Y., 10; Rodions Kurucs, Bro, 9; Wendell Carter Jr., Chi, 7; Miles Bridges, Cha, (1) 6; Bruce Brown, Det, 2; Harry Giles III, Sac, 2; Mo Bamba, Orl, 1; Aaron Holiday, Ind, 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.