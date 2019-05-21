Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA All-Rookie Teams

May 21, 2019 2:27 pm
 
(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
(First-team vote, 2 points; second-team vote, 1 point)
First Team
Player, Team 1st 2nd Total
Luka Doncic, Dal 100 200
Trae Young, Atl 100 200
Deandre Ayton, Pho 95 5 195
Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem 60 39 159
Marvin Bagley III, Sac 56 44 156
Second Team
Player, Team 1st 2nd Total
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LAC 40 58 138
Collin Sexton, Cle 39 54 132
Landry Shamet, LAC 3 79 85
Mitchell Robinson, N.Y. 3 71 77
Kevin Huerter, Atl 1 43 45

Other players receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses): Mikal Bridges, Pho, (1) 31; Kevin Knox, N.Y., 22; Josh Okogie, Min, (1) 12; Jalen Brunson, Dal, 10; Allonzo Trier, N.Y., 10; Rodions Kurucs, Bro, 9; Wendell Carter Jr., Chi, 7; Miles Bridges, Cha, (1) 6; Bruce Brown, Det, 2; Harry Giles III, Sac, 2; Mo Bamba, Orl, 1; Aaron Holiday, Ind, 1.

