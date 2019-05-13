NBA Calendar

May 14 — Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 14-15 — Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 12-13)

May 14-19 — Draft combine, Chicago.

May 30 — NBA Finals begin.

Advertisement

June 10 — NBA draft early entry entrant withdrawal deadline (5 p.m. EDT)

June 16 — NBA Finals latest possible date.

June 20 — NBA draft.

July 5-15 — NBA Summer League, Las Vegas

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.