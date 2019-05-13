Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA Calendar

May 13, 2019 9:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

May 14 — Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 14-15 — Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 12-13)

May 14-19 — Draft combine, Chicago.

May 30 — NBA Finals begin.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

June 10 — NBA draft early entry entrant withdrawal deadline (5 p.m. EDT)

June 16 — NBA Finals latest possible date.

June 20 — NBA draft.

July 5-15 — NBA Summer League, Las Vegas

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.