NBA Calendar

May 14 — Draft lottery, Chicago.
May 14-15 — Conference finals begin.
May 14-19 — Draft combine, Chicago.
May 30 — NBA Finals begin.
June 10 — NBA draft early entry entrant withdrawal deadline (5 p.m. EDT).
June 16 — NBA Finals latest possible date.
June 20 — NBA draft.
July 5-15 — NBA Summer League, Las Vegas.
