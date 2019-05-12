NBA Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 13
Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102
Orlando 104, Toronto 101
Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104
San Antonio 101, Denver 96
Boston 84, Indiana 74
Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99
Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86
Houston 122, Utah 90
Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123
L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131
Toronto 111, Orlando 82
Denver 114, San Antonio 105
Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94
Boston 99, Indiana 91
Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99
Houston 118, Utah 98
Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115
San Antonio 118, Denver 108
Golden State 132, L.A. Clippers 105
Toronto 98, Orlando 93
Boston 104, Indiana 96
Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108
Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108
Denver 117, San Antonio 103
Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103
Houston 104, Utah 101
Boston 110, Indiana 106, Boston wins series 4-0
Golden State 113, L.A. Clippers 105
Toronto 107, Orlando 85
Portland 111, Oklahoma City 98
Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104, Milwaukee wins series 4-0
Utah 107, Houston 91
Toronto 115, Orlando 96, Toronto wins series 4-1
Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100, Philadelphia wins series 4-1
Denver 108, San Antonio 90
Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115, Portland wins series 4-1
Houston 100, Utah 93, Houston wins series 4-1
L.A. Clippers 129, Golden State 121
San Antonio 120, Denver 103
Golden State 129, L.A. Clippers 110, Golden State wins series 4-2
Denver 90, San Antonio 86, Denver wins series 4-3
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 27
Toronto 108, Philadelphia 95
Boston 112, Milwaukee 90
Golden State 104, Houston 100
Philadelphia 94, Toronto 89
Denver 121, Portland 113
Milwaukee 123, Boston 102
Golden State 115, Houston 109
Portland 97, Denver 90
Philadelphia 116, Toronto 95
Milwaukee 123, Boston 116
Portland 140, Denver 137, 4OT
Houston 126, Golden State 121, OT
Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96
Denver 116, Portland 112
Milwaukee 113, Boston 101
Houston 112, Golden State 108
Toronto 125, Philadelphia 89
Denver 124, Portland 98
Milwaukee 116, Boston 91, Milwaukee wins series 4-1
Golden State 104, Houston 99
Philadelphia 112, Toronto 101, series tied 3-3
Portland 119, Denver 108, series tied 3-3
Golden State 118, Houston 113, Golden State wins series 4-2
Portland 100, Denver 96
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
___
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Tuesday, May 14
Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Toronto-Philadelphia winner at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Toronto-Philadelphia winner at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto-Philadelphia winner, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto-Philadelphia winner, 8:30 p.m.
x-Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
x-Toronto-Philadelphia winner at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
x-Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
x-Milwaukee at Toronto-Philadelphia winner, 8:30 p.m.
x-Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
x-Toronto-Philadelphia winner at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.