NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) Saturday, April 13

Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102

Orlando 104, Toronto 101

Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104

San Antonio 101, Denver 96

Sunday, April 14

Boston 84, Indiana 74

Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99

Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86

Houston 122, Utah 90

Monday, April 15

Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123

L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131

Tuesday, April 16

Toronto 111, Orlando 82

Denver 114, San Antonio 105

Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94

Wednesday, April 17

Boston 99, Indiana 91

Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99

Houston 118, Utah 98

Thursday, April 18

Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115

San Antonio 118, Denver 108

Golden State 132, L.A. Clippers 105

Friday, April 19

Toronto 98, Orlando 93

Boston 104, Indiana 96

Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108

Saturday, April 20

Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108

Denver 117, San Antonio 103

Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103

Houston 104, Utah 101

Sunday, April 21

Boston 110, Indiana 106, Boston wins series 4-0

Golden State 113, L.A. Clippers 105

Toronto 107, Orlando 85

Portland 111, Oklahoma City 98

Monday, April 22

Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104, Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Utah 107, Houston 91

Tuesday, April 23

Toronto 115, Orlando 96, Toronto wins series 4-1

Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100, Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Denver 108, San Antonio 90

Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115, Portland wins series 4-1

Wednesday, April 24

Houston 100, Utah 93, Houston wins series 4-1

L.A. Clippers 129, Golden State 121

Thursday, April 25

San Antonio 120, Denver 103

Friday, April 26

Golden State 129, L.A. Clippers 110, Golden State wins series 4-2

Saturday, April 27

Denver 90, San Antonio 86, Denver wins series 4-3

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) Saturday, April 27

Toronto 108, Philadelphia 95

Sunday, April 28

Boston 112, Milwaukee 90

Golden State 104, Houston 100

Monday, April 29

Philadelphia 94, Toronto 89

Denver 121, Portland 113

Tuesday, April 30

Milwaukee 123, Boston 102

Golden State 115, Houston 109

Wednesday, May 1

Portland 97, Denver 90

Thursday, May 2

Philadelphia 116, Toronto 95

Friday, May 3

Milwaukee 123, Boston 116

Portland 140, Denver 137, 4OT

Saturday, May 4

Houston 126, Golden State 121, OT

Sunday, May 5

Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96

Denver 116, Portland 112

Monday, May 6

Milwaukee 113, Boston 101

Houston 112, Golden State 108

Tuesday, May 7

Toronto 125, Philadelphia 89

Denver 124, Portland 98

Wednesday, May 8

Milwaukee 116, Boston 91, Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Golden State 104, Houston 99

Thursday, May 9

Philadelphia 112, Toronto 101

Portland 119, Denver 108

Friday, May 10

Golden State 118, Houston 113, Golden State wins series 4-2

Sunday, May 12

Portland 100, Denver 96, Portland wins series 4-3

Toronto 92, Philadelphia 90, Toronto wins series 4-3

CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Tuesday, May 14

Golden State 116, Portland 94

Wednesday, May 15

Milwaukee 108, Toronto 100

Thursday, May 16

Golden State 114, Portland 111

Friday, May 17

Milwaukee 125, Toronto 103

Saturday, May 18

Golden State 110 Portland 99

Sunday, May 19

Toronto 118, Milwaukee 112, 2OT, Milwaukee leads series 2-1

Monday, May 20

Golden State 119, Portland 117, OT, Golden State wins series 4-0

Tuesday, May 21

Milwaukee at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

x-Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

x-Milwaukee at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 27

x-Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

