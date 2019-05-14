NBA Draft Order

Thursday, June 20 At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. First Round

1. New Orleans

2. Memphis

3. New York

4. L.A. Lakers

5. Cleveland

6. Phoenix

7. Chicago

8. Atlanta

9. Washington

10. Atlanta (from Dallas)

11. Minnesota

12. Charlotte,

13. Miami,

14. Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia)

15. Detroit

16. Orlando

17. Brooklyn

18. Indiana

19. San Antonio

20. Boston (from L.A. Clippers through Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Boston

23. Utah

24. d-Philadelphia

25. Portland

26. Cleveland (from Houston)

27. Brooklyn (from Denver)

28. Golden State

29. San Antonio (from Toronto)

30. Milwaukee

d-may be conveyed to Boston

Second Round

31. Brooklyn (from New York through Philadelphia)

32/33. Phoenix

32/33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Orlando and New York)

34. Philadelphia (from Chicago through L.A. Lakers)

35. Atlanta

36. Washington (to Charlotte through Orlando through Denver through Atlanta)

37/38/39. Dallas

37/38/39. Chicago (from Memphis)

37/38/39. New Orleans

40. Sacramento (from Minnesota through Portland and Cleveland)

41. Atlanta (from L.A. Lakers through Cleveland and Indiana)

42/43/44. Philadelphia (from Sacramento through Brooklyn and Milwaukee)

42/43/44. Minnesota (from Miami through Charlotte)

42/43/44. Atlanta (from Charlotte)

45. Detroit

46. Orlando (from Brooklyn through Memphis and Charlotte)

47. Sacramento (from Orlando through New York)

48. L.A. Clippers

49. San Antonio

50. Indiana

51. Boston

52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)

53. Utah

54. Philadelphia

55. New York (from Houston)

56. L.A. Clippers (from Portland through Detroit and Orlando)

57. New Orleans (from Denver through Milwaukee)

58. Golden State

59. Toronto

60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)

Teams that finished the regular season with identical records will select in the second round in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round. With respect to ties between lottery teams: Since the order of selection in the first round for these sets of teams may change based on the results of the draft lottery, the order of selection in the second round cannot be determined until after the draft lottery.

