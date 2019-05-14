NBA Draft Order

|Thursday, June 20
|At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|First Round
1. New Orleans
2. Memphis
3. New York
4. L.A. Lakers
5. Cleveland
6. Phoenix
7. Chicago
8. Atlanta
9. Washington
10. Atlanta (from Dallas)
11. Minnesota
12. Charlotte
13. Miami
14. Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia)
15. Detroit
16. Orlando
17. Brooklyn
18. Indiana
19. San Antonio
20. Boston (from L.A. Clippers through Memphis)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Boston
23. Utah
24. Philadelphia
25. Portland
26. Cleveland (from Houston)
27. Brooklyn (from Denver)
28. Golden State
29. San Antonio (from Toronto)
30. Milwaukee
31. Brooklyn (from New York through Philadelphia)
32. Phoenix
33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Orlando and New York)
34. Philadelphia (from Chicago through L.A. Lakers)
35. Atlanta
36. Charlotte (from Washington through Orlando through Denver through Atlanta)
37. Dallas
38. Chicago (from Memphis)
39. New Orleans
40. Sacramento (from Minnesota through Portland and Cleveland)
41. Atlanta (from L.A. Lakers through Cleveland and Indiana)
42. Philadelphia (from Sacramento through Brooklyn and Milwaukee)
43. Minnesota (from Miami through Charlotte)
44. Atlanta (from Charlotte)
45. Detroit
46. Orlando (from Brooklyn through Memphis and Charlotte)
47. Sacramento (from Orlando through New York)
48. L.A. Clippers
49. San Antonio
50. Indiana
51. Boston
52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)
53. Utah
54. Philadelphia
55. New York (from Houston)
56. L.A. Clippers (from Portland through Detroit and Orlando)
57. New Orleans (from Denver through Milwaukee)
58. Golden State
59. Toronto
60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)
