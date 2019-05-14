NBA Draft Order

Thursday, June 20 At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. First Round

1. New Orleans

2. Memphis

3. New York

4. L.A. Lakers

5. Cleveland

6. Phoenix

7. Chicago

8. Atlanta

9. Washington

10. Atlanta (from Dallas)

11. Minnesota

12. Charlotte

13. Miami

14. Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia)

15. Detroit

16. Orlando

17. Brooklyn

18. Indiana

19. San Antonio

20. Boston (from L.A. Clippers through Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Boston

23. Utah

24. Philadelphia

25. Portland

26. Cleveland (from Houston)

27. Brooklyn (from Denver)

28. Golden State

29. San Antonio (from Toronto)

30. Milwaukee

Second Round

31. Brooklyn (from New York through Philadelphia)

32. Phoenix

33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Orlando and New York)

34. Philadelphia (from Chicago through L.A. Lakers)

35. Atlanta

36. Charlotte (from Washington through Orlando through Denver through Atlanta)

37. Dallas

38. Chicago (from Memphis)

39. New Orleans

40. Sacramento (from Minnesota through Portland and Cleveland)

41. Atlanta (from L.A. Lakers through Cleveland and Indiana)

42. Philadelphia (from Sacramento through Brooklyn and Milwaukee)

43. Minnesota (from Miami through Charlotte)

44. Atlanta (from Charlotte)

45. Detroit

46. Orlando (from Brooklyn through Memphis and Charlotte)

47. Sacramento (from Orlando through New York)

48. L.A. Clippers

49. San Antonio

50. Indiana

51. Boston

52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)

53. Utah

54. Philadelphia

55. New York (from Houston)

56. L.A. Clippers (from Portland through Detroit and Orlando)

57. New Orleans (from Denver through Milwaukee)

58. Golden State

59. Toronto

60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)

