NBA Draft Order

|Thursday, June 20
|At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|First Round
Picks 1-14 to be determined by Tuesday’s draft lottery
New York, 14.0% chance of first pick
Cleveland, 14.0%
Phoenix, 14.0%
Chicago, 12.5%
Atlanta, 10.5%
Washington, 9.0%
New Orleans, 6.0%
a-Memphis, 6.0%
b-Dallas, 6.0%
Minnesota, 3.0%
L.A. Lakers, 2.0%
Charlotte, 1.0%
Miami, 1.0%
c-Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia) OR Philadelphia (from Sacramento), 1.0%
15. Detroit
16. Orlando
17. Brooklyn
18. Indiana
19. San Antonio
20. Boston (from L.A. Clippers through Memphis)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Boston
23. Utah
24. d-Philadelphia
25. Portland
26. Cleveland (from Houston)
27. Brooklyn (from Denver)
28. Golden State
29. San Antonio (from Toronto)
30. Milwaukee
a-may be conveyed to Boston
b-may be conveyed to Atlanta
c-will be conveyed to Philadelphia or to Boston through Philadelphia
d-may be conveyed to Boston
31. Brooklyn (from New York through Philadelphia)
32/33. Phoenix
32/33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Orlando and New York)
34. Philadelphia (from Chicago through L.A. Lakers)
35. Atlanta
36. Washington (to Charlotte through Orlando through Denver through Atlanta)
37/38/39. Dallas
37/38/39. Chicago (from Memphis)
37/38/39. New Orleans
40. Sacramento (from Minnesota through Portland and Cleveland)
41. Atlanta (from L.A. Lakers through Cleveland and Indiana)
42/43/44. Philadelphia (from Sacramento through Brooklyn and Milwaukee)
42/43/44. Minnesota (from Miami through Charlotte)
42/43/44. Atlanta (from Charlotte)
45. Detroit
46. Orlando (from Brooklyn through Memphis and Charlotte)
47. Sacramento (from Orlando through New York)
48. L.A. Clippers
49. San Antonio
50. Indiana
51. Boston
52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)
53. Utah
54. Philadelphia
55. New York (from Houston)
56. L.A. Clippers (from Portland through Detroit and Orlando)
57. New Orleans (from Denver through Milwaukee)
58. Golden State
59. Toronto
60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)
Teams that finished the regular season with identical records will select in the second round in inverse order of the order in which they select in the first round. With respect to ties between lottery teams: Since the order of selection in the first round for these sets of teams may change based on the results of the draft lottery, the order of selection in the second round cannot be determined until after the draft lottery.
