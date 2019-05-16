Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA Playoff Glance

May 16, 2019 11:34 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 4, Detroit 0

Sunday, April 14: Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86

Wednesday, April 17: Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99

Saturday, April 20: Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103

Monday, April 22: Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement
Toronto 4, Orlando 1

Saturday, April 13: Orlando 104, Toronto 101

Tuesday, April 16: Toronto 111, Orlando 82

Friday, April 19: Toronto 98, Orlando 93

Sunday, April 21: Toronto 107, Orlando 85

Tuesday, April 23: Toronto 115, Orlando 96

Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 1

Saturday, April 13: Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Monday, April 15: Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123

Thursday, April 18: Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115

Saturday, April 20: Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108

Tuesday, April 23: Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100

Boston 4, Indiana 0

Sunday, April 14: Boston 84, Indiana 74

Wednesday, April 17: Boston 99, Indiana 91

Friday, April 19: Boston 104, Indiana 96

Sunday, April 21: Boston 110, Indiana 106

Western Conference
Golden State 4, L.A. Clippers 2

Saturday, April 13: Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104

Monday, April 15: L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131

Thursday, April 18: Golden State 132, L.A. Clippers 105

Sunday, April 21: Golden State 113, L.A. Clippers 105

Wednesday, April 24: L.A. Clippers 129, Golden State 121

Friday, April 26: Golden State 129, L.A. Clippers 110

Denver 4, San Antonio 3

Saturday, April 13: San Antonio 101, Denver 96

Tuesday, April 16: Denver 114, San Antonio 105

Thursday, April 18: San Antonio 118, Denver 108

Saturday, April 20: Denver 117, San Antonio 103

Tuesday, April 23: Denver 108, San Antonio 90

Thursday, April 25: San Antonio 120, Denver 103

Saturday, April 27: Denver 90, San Antonio 86

Portland 4, Oklahoma City 1

Sunday, April 14: Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99

Tuesday, April 16: Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94

Friday, April 19: Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108

Sunday, April 21: Portland 111, Oklahoma City 98

Tuesday, April 23: Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115

Houston 4, Utah 1

Sunday, April 14: Houston 122, Utah 90

Wednesday, April 17: Houston 118, Utah 98

Saturday, April 20: Houston 104, Utah 101

Monday, April 22: Utah 107, Houston 91

Wednesday, April 24: Houston 100, Utah 93

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

Sunday, April 28: Boston 112, Milwaukee 90

Tuesday, Apil 30: Milwaukee 123, Boston 102

Friday, May 3: Milwaukee 123, Boston 116

Monday, May 6: Milwaukee 113, Boston 101

Wednesday, May 8: Milwaukee 116, Boston 91

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Saturday, April 27: Toronto 108, Philadelphia 95

Monday, April 29: Philadelphia 94, Toronto 89

Thursday, May 2: Philadelphia 116, Toronto 95

Sunday, May 5: Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96

Tuesday, May 7: Toronto 125, Philadelphia 89

Thursday, May 9: Philadelphia 112, Toronto 101

Sunday, May 12: Toronto 92, Philadelphia 90

Western Conference
Golden State 4, Houston 2

Sunday, April 28: Golden State 104, Houston 100

Tuesday, April 30: Golden State 115, Houston 109

Saturday, May 4: Houston 126, Golden State 121, OT

Monday, May 6: Houston 112, Golden State 108

Wednesday, May 8: Golden State 104, Houston 99

Friday, May 10: Golden State 118, Houston 113

Portland 4, Denver 3

Monday, April 29: Denver 121, Portland 113

Wednesday, May 1: Portland 97, Denver 90

Friday, May 3: Portland 140, Denver 137, 4OT

Sunday, May 5: Denver 116, Portland 112

Tuesday, May 7: Denver 124, Portland 98

Thursday, May 9: Portland 119, Denver 108

Sunday, May 12: Portland 100, Denver 96

CONFERENCE FINALs
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 1, Toronto 0

Wednesday, May 15: Milwaukee 108, Toronto 100

Friday, May 17: Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19: Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21: Milwaukee at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, May 23: Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 25: Milwaukee at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

x-Monday, May 27: Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference
Golden State 2, Portland 0

Tuesday, May 14: Golden State 116, Portland 94

Thursday, May 16: Golden State 114, Portland 111

Saturday, May 18: Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday, May 20: Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 22: Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

x-Friday, May 24: Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 26: Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.