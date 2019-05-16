NBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 4, Detroit 0

Sunday, April 14: Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86

Wednesday, April 17: Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99

Saturday, April 20: Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103

Monday, April 22: Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104

Toronto 4, Orlando 1

Saturday, April 13: Orlando 104, Toronto 101

Tuesday, April 16: Toronto 111, Orlando 82

Friday, April 19: Toronto 98, Orlando 93

Sunday, April 21: Toronto 107, Orlando 85

Tuesday, April 23: Toronto 115, Orlando 96

Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 1

Saturday, April 13: Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102

Monday, April 15: Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123

Thursday, April 18: Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115

Saturday, April 20: Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108

Tuesday, April 23: Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100

Boston 4, Indiana 0

Sunday, April 14: Boston 84, Indiana 74

Wednesday, April 17: Boston 99, Indiana 91

Friday, April 19: Boston 104, Indiana 96

Sunday, April 21: Boston 110, Indiana 106

Western Conference Golden State 4, L.A. Clippers 2

Saturday, April 13: Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104

Monday, April 15: L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131

Thursday, April 18: Golden State 132, L.A. Clippers 105

Sunday, April 21: Golden State 113, L.A. Clippers 105

Wednesday, April 24: L.A. Clippers 129, Golden State 121

Friday, April 26: Golden State 129, L.A. Clippers 110

Denver 4, San Antonio 3

Saturday, April 13: San Antonio 101, Denver 96

Tuesday, April 16: Denver 114, San Antonio 105

Thursday, April 18: San Antonio 118, Denver 108

Saturday, April 20: Denver 117, San Antonio 103

Tuesday, April 23: Denver 108, San Antonio 90

Thursday, April 25: San Antonio 120, Denver 103

Saturday, April 27: Denver 90, San Antonio 86

Portland 4, Oklahoma City 1

Sunday, April 14: Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99

Tuesday, April 16: Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94

Friday, April 19: Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108

Sunday, April 21: Portland 111, Oklahoma City 98

Tuesday, April 23: Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115

Houston 4, Utah 1

Sunday, April 14: Houston 122, Utah 90

Wednesday, April 17: Houston 118, Utah 98

Saturday, April 20: Houston 104, Utah 101

Monday, April 22: Utah 107, Houston 91

Wednesday, April 24: Houston 100, Utah 93

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

Sunday, April 28: Boston 112, Milwaukee 90

Tuesday, Apil 30: Milwaukee 123, Boston 102

Friday, May 3: Milwaukee 123, Boston 116

Monday, May 6: Milwaukee 113, Boston 101

Wednesday, May 8: Milwaukee 116, Boston 91

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Saturday, April 27: Toronto 108, Philadelphia 95

Monday, April 29: Philadelphia 94, Toronto 89

Thursday, May 2: Philadelphia 116, Toronto 95

Sunday, May 5: Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96

Tuesday, May 7: Toronto 125, Philadelphia 89

Thursday, May 9: Philadelphia 112, Toronto 101

Sunday, May 12: Toronto 92, Philadelphia 90

Western Conference Golden State 4, Houston 2

Sunday, April 28: Golden State 104, Houston 100

Tuesday, April 30: Golden State 115, Houston 109

Saturday, May 4: Houston 126, Golden State 121, OT

Monday, May 6: Houston 112, Golden State 108

Wednesday, May 8: Golden State 104, Houston 99

Friday, May 10: Golden State 118, Houston 113

Portland 4, Denver 3

Monday, April 29: Denver 121, Portland 113

Wednesday, May 1: Portland 97, Denver 90

Friday, May 3: Portland 140, Denver 137, 4OT

Sunday, May 5: Denver 116, Portland 112

Tuesday, May 7: Denver 124, Portland 98

Thursday, May 9: Portland 119, Denver 108

Sunday, May 12: Portland 100, Denver 96

CONFERENCE FINALs (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 1, Toronto 0

Wednesday, May 15: Milwaukee 108, Toronto 100

Friday, May 17: Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19: Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21: Milwaukee at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, May 23: Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 25: Milwaukee at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

x-Monday, May 27: Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference Golden State 2, Portland 0

Tuesday, May 14: Golden State 116, Portland 94

Thursday, May 16: Golden State 114, Portland 111

Saturday, May 18: Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday, May 20: Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 22: Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

x-Friday, May 24: Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 26: Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

