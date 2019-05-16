NBA Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Eastern Conference
|Milwaukee 4, Detroit 0
Sunday, April 14: Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86
Wednesday, April 17: Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99
Saturday, April 20: Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103
Monday, April 22: Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104
Saturday, April 13: Orlando 104, Toronto 101
Tuesday, April 16: Toronto 111, Orlando 82
Friday, April 19: Toronto 98, Orlando 93
Sunday, April 21: Toronto 107, Orlando 85
Tuesday, April 23: Toronto 115, Orlando 96
|Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 1
Saturday, April 13: Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102
Monday, April 15: Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123
Thursday, April 18: Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115
Saturday, April 20: Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108
Tuesday, April 23: Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100
Sunday, April 14: Boston 84, Indiana 74
Wednesday, April 17: Boston 99, Indiana 91
Friday, April 19: Boston 104, Indiana 96
Sunday, April 21: Boston 110, Indiana 106
|Western Conference
|Golden State 4, L.A. Clippers 2
Saturday, April 13: Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104
Monday, April 15: L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131
Thursday, April 18: Golden State 132, L.A. Clippers 105
Sunday, April 21: Golden State 113, L.A. Clippers 105
Wednesday, April 24: L.A. Clippers 129, Golden State 121
Friday, April 26: Golden State 129, L.A. Clippers 110
Saturday, April 13: San Antonio 101, Denver 96
Tuesday, April 16: Denver 114, San Antonio 105
Thursday, April 18: San Antonio 118, Denver 108
Saturday, April 20: Denver 117, San Antonio 103
Tuesday, April 23: Denver 108, San Antonio 90
Thursday, April 25: San Antonio 120, Denver 103
Saturday, April 27: Denver 90, San Antonio 86
|Portland 4, Oklahoma City 1
Sunday, April 14: Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99
Tuesday, April 16: Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94
Friday, April 19: Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108
Sunday, April 21: Portland 111, Oklahoma City 98
Tuesday, April 23: Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115
Sunday, April 14: Houston 122, Utah 90
Wednesday, April 17: Houston 118, Utah 98
Saturday, April 20: Houston 104, Utah 101
Monday, April 22: Utah 107, Houston 91
Wednesday, April 24: Houston 100, Utah 93
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|Eastern Conference
|Milwaukee 4, Boston 1
Sunday, April 28: Boston 112, Milwaukee 90
Tuesday, Apil 30: Milwaukee 123, Boston 102
Friday, May 3: Milwaukee 123, Boston 116
Monday, May 6: Milwaukee 113, Boston 101
Wednesday, May 8: Milwaukee 116, Boston 91
|Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Saturday, April 27: Toronto 108, Philadelphia 95
Monday, April 29: Philadelphia 94, Toronto 89
Thursday, May 2: Philadelphia 116, Toronto 95
Sunday, May 5: Toronto 101, Philadelphia 96
Tuesday, May 7: Toronto 125, Philadelphia 89
Thursday, May 9: Philadelphia 112, Toronto 101
Sunday, May 12: Toronto 92, Philadelphia 90
|Western Conference
|Golden State 4, Houston 2
Sunday, April 28: Golden State 104, Houston 100
Tuesday, April 30: Golden State 115, Houston 109
Saturday, May 4: Houston 126, Golden State 121, OT
Monday, May 6: Houston 112, Golden State 108
Wednesday, May 8: Golden State 104, Houston 99
Friday, May 10: Golden State 118, Houston 113
Monday, April 29: Denver 121, Portland 113
Wednesday, May 1: Portland 97, Denver 90
Friday, May 3: Portland 140, Denver 137, 4OT
Sunday, May 5: Denver 116, Portland 112
Tuesday, May 7: Denver 124, Portland 98
Thursday, May 9: Portland 119, Denver 108
Sunday, May 12: Portland 100, Denver 96
|CONFERENCE FINALs
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Eastern Conference
|Milwaukee 1, Toronto 0
Wednesday, May 15: Milwaukee 108, Toronto 100
Friday, May 17: Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 19: Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 21: Milwaukee at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, May 23: Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 25: Milwaukee at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.
x-Monday, May 27: Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Golden State 2, Portland 0
Tuesday, May 14: Golden State 116, Portland 94
Thursday, May 16: Golden State 114, Portland 111
Saturday, May 18: Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
Monday, May 20: Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 22: Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
x-Friday, May 24: Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 26: Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
