Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBC’s first-ever Indy 500 delivers 11% ratings increase

May 27, 2019 9:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NBC’s first-ever broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 showed an 11% ratings increase over last season according to NBC, Nielsen and Abode Analytics.

Sunday’s race averaged a combined 5.446 million viewers watching on NBC and online via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. The audience peaked at 6.7 million for the final 15 minutes when Simon Pagenaud used a late pass to defeat Alexander Rossi.

The broadcast-only average of 5.414 million viewers makes it the most-watched Indianapolis 500 in three years. NBC took over the broadcast rights this year from ABC, the network that had aired the race for 54 years.

It was also NBC’s most-watched Sunday afternoon sports event since the NFL wild-card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears on Jan. 6, which averaged 36.0 million.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.