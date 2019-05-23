Listen Live Sports

NC State gives women’s hoops coach Wes Moore 6-year deal

May 23, 2019 3:38 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has given women’s basketball coach Wes Moore a new six-year contract.

Athletic director Boo Corrigan announced the new deal Thursday after it received approval from the school’s Board of Trustees last month and by the UNC system’s board of governors this week.

Moore will make $750,000 per year under the deal that runs through 2025.

The Wolfpack are 140-58 in six seasons with a 63-33 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play. They reached their second straight Sweet 16 this season and were ranked No. 9 in the final Top 25 poll.

He ranks second only to the late Kay Yow on the school’s career wins list.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

