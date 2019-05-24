Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NC State rallies past Wake Forest 6-5 in ACC tournament

May 24, 2019 12:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Terrell Tatum’s two-run infield single keyed North Carolina State’s four-run ninth inning that rallied the Wolfpack past Wake Forest 6-5 on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Third-seeded N.C. State (42-15), in its tourney opener, trailed 5-2 entering the ninth before getting a two-run single from Brad Debo. David Harrison pinch ran for Debo and reached second on a wild pitch, and Tatum beat out a grounder to second that scored Tyler McDonough with the tying run. Harrison was initially called out on the throw home to the plate before review reversed the play to push the Wolfpack ahead in a wild inning.

Baker Nelson (2-0) pitched 1/3 of an inning in the eighth for the win while Cameron Cotter closed out the Demon Deacons (31-26) in the ninth for his third save.

No. 10 seed Wake Forest appeared in control with a four-run fourth and another run in the seventh but didn’t hold up as N.C. State fought back with all its scoring over the final three innings. William Fleming (1-4) took the loss.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.