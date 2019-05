NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT Double Elimination; x-if necessary At Monongalia County Ballpark Morgantown, W.Va. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Duke (31-25) vs. Texas A&M (37-21-1), 4 p.m.

Game 2 — Fordham (38-22) at West Virginia (37-20), 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

At Boshamer Stadium Chapel Hill, N.C. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — UNC Wilmington (32-29) at North Carolina (42-17), 2 p.m.

Game 2 — Liberty (42-19) vs. Tennessee (38-19), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

At Clarke-LeClair Stadium Greenville, N.C. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Campbell (35-19) vs. N.C. State (42-17), Noon

Game 2 — Quinnipiac (29-27) at East Carolina (42-15), 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

At Jim Patterson Stadium Louisville, Ky. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Illinois State (34-24) vs. Indiana (36-21), 2 p.m.

Game 2 — UIC (29-21) at Louisville (43-15), 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, Noon

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, Noon

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

At Foley Field Athens, Ga. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Florida State (36-21) vs. FAU (40-19), Noon

Game 2 — Mercer (35-27) at Georgia (44-15), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At Russ Chandler Stadium Atlanta Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Coastal Carolina (35-24-1) vs. Auburn (33-25), Noon

Game 2 — Florida A&M (27-32) at Georgia Tech (41-17), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

At Hawkins Field Nashville, Tenn. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — McNeese (35-24) vs. Indiana State (41-16), 1 p.m.

Game 2 — Ohio State (35-25) at Vanderbilt (49-10), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

At Dudy Noble Field Starkville, Miss. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Southern (32-22) at Mississippi State (46-13), 1 p.m.

Game 2 — Central Michigan (46-12) vs. Miami (39-18), 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

At Swayze Field Oxford, Miss. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Clemson (34-24) vs. Illinois (36-19), 4 p.m.

Game 2 — Jacksonville State (37-21) at Mississippi (37-25), 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

At Baum Stadium Fayetteville, Ark. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — CCSU (30-21) at Arkansas (41-17), 2 p.m.

Game 2 — TCU (32-26) vs. California (32-18), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

At Alex Box Stadium Baton Rouge, La. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Southern Miss. (38-19) vs. Arizona State (37-17), 1 p.m.

Game 2 — Stony Brook (31-21) at LSU (37-24), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballp Stillwater, Okla. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Nebraska (31-22) vs. UConn (36-23), 1 p.m.

Game 2 — Harvard (27-14) at Oklahoma State (36-18), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

At Rip Griffin Park Lubbock, Texas Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Army (35-24) at Texas Tech (39-17), 4 p.m.

Game 2 — Florida (33-24) vs. Dallas Baptist (41-18), 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At Goss Stadium Corvallis, Ore. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Michigan (41-18) vs. Creighton (38-11), 4 p.m.

Game 2 — Cincinnati (30-29) at Oregon State (36-18-1), 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 p.m.

At Sunken Diamond Stanford, Calif. Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Sacramento State (39-23) at Stanford (41-11), 4 p.m.

Game 2 — Fresno State (38-14-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (45-9), 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

At Jackie Robinson Stadium Los Angeles Friday, May 31

Game 1 — Loyola Marymount (32-23) vs. Baylor (34-17), 4 p.m.

Game 2 — Omaha (31-22-1) at UCLA (47-8), 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Monday, June 3

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

