NCAA Division I Lacrosse Glance

All Times EDT Opening Round Wednesday, May 8

UMBC 14, Marist 8

Saturday, May 11 First Round

Loyola (Md.) 15, Syracuse 13

Yale 19, Georgetown 16

Pennsylvania 13, Army 8

Virginia 19, Robert Morris 10

Sunday, May 12

Penn State 25, UMBC 10

Maryland 14, Towson 13, OT

Duke 12, Richmond 11

Notre Dame 16, John Hopkins 9

Quarterfinals Saturday, May 18 At James M. Shuart Stadium Hempstead, N.Y.

Virginia (14-3) vs. Maryland (12-4), Noon

Notre Dame (9-6) vs. Duke (12-4), 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19 At Rentschler Field East Hartford, Conn.

Penn State (15-1) vs. Loyola (Md.) (12-4), Noon

Yale (13-3) vs. Pennsylvania (12-3), 2:30 p.m.

At Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Semifinals Saturday, May 25

Penn State-Loyola (Md.) winner vs. Yale-Pennsylvania winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m.

Virginia-Maryland winner vs. Notre Dame-Duke winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m.

Championship

Monday, May 27

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

