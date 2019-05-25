NCAA Division I Lacrosse Glance

|All Times EDT
|Opening Round
|Wednesday, May 8
UMBC 14, Marist 8
|Saturday, May 11
|First Round
Loyola (Md.) 15, Syracuse 13
Yale 19, Georgetown 16
Pennsylvania 13, Army 8
Virginia 19, Robert Morris 10
Penn State 25, UMBC 10
Maryland 14, Towson 13, OT
Duke 12, Richmond 11
Notre Dame 16, John Hopkins 9
|Quarterfinal
|Saturday, May 18
|At James M. Shuart Stadium
|Hempstead, N.Y.
Virginia 13, Maryland 12, OT
Duke 14, Notre Dame 13, OT
|Sunday, May 19
|At Rentschler Field
|East Hartford, Conn.
Penn State 21, Loyola (Md.) 14
Yale 19, Pennsylvania 18, OT
|At Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia
|Semifinal
|Saturday, May 25
Virginia 13, Duke 12, 2OT
Yale 21, Penn State 17
|Championship
|Monday, May 27
Virginia vs. Yale, 1 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.