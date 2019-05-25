Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division I Lacrosse Glance

May 25, 2019 6:24 pm
 
All Times EDT
Opening Round
Wednesday, May 8

UMBC 14, Marist 8

Saturday, May 11
First Round

Loyola (Md.) 15, Syracuse 13

Yale 19, Georgetown 16

Pennsylvania 13, Army 8

Virginia 19, Robert Morris 10

Sunday, May 12

Penn State 25, UMBC 10

Maryland 14, Towson 13, OT

Duke 12, Richmond 11

Notre Dame 16, John Hopkins 9

Quarterfinal
Saturday, May 18
At James M. Shuart Stadium
Hempstead, N.Y.

Virginia 13, Maryland 12, OT

Duke 14, Notre Dame 13, OT

Sunday, May 19
At Rentschler Field
East Hartford, Conn.

Penn State 21, Loyola (Md.) 14

Yale 19, Pennsylvania 18, OT

At Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia
Semifinal
Saturday, May 25

Virginia 13, Duke 12, 2OT

Yale 21, Penn State 17

Championship
Monday, May 27

Virginia vs. Yale, 1 p.m.

