NCAA Division I Lacrosse Glance

May 11, 2019 2:36 pm
 
Opening Round
Wednesday, May 8

UMBC 14, Marist 8

Saturday, May 11
First Round

Loyola of Maryland 15, Syracuse 13

Georgetown (13-4) at Yale (12-3), 2:30 p.m.

Army (13-4) at Penn (11-3), 5 p.m.

Robert Morris (9-7) at Virginia (13-3), 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

UMBC (7-8) at Penn State (14-1), Noon

Maryland (11-4) at Towson (11-4), 2:30 p.m.

Richmond (10-6) at Duke (11-4), 5 p.m.

Johns Hopkins (8-7) Notre Dame (8-6), 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Saturday, May 18
At James M. Shuart Stadium
Hempstead, N.Y.

Virginia-Robert Morris winner vs. Towson-Maryland winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame-Johns Hopkins winner vs. Duke-Richmond winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19
At Rentschler Field
East Hartford, Conn.

Penn State-UMBC winner vs. Loyola of Maryland (12-4), Noon or 2:30 p.m.

Yale-Georgetown winner vs. Penn-Army winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, May 25

At Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia

Game 1, Noon

Game 2, 2:30 p.m.

Championship

Monday, May 27

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

