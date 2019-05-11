NCAA Division I Lacrosse Glance

|Opening Round
|Wednesday, May 8
UMBC 14, Marist 8
|Saturday, May 11
|First Round
Loyola of Maryland 15, Syracuse 13
Georgetown (13-4) at Yale (12-3), 2:30 p.m.
Army (13-4) at Penn (11-3), 5 p.m.
Robert Morris (9-7) at Virginia (13-3), 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 12
UMBC (7-8) at Penn State (14-1), Noon
Maryland (11-4) at Towson (11-4), 2:30 p.m.
Richmond (10-6) at Duke (11-4), 5 p.m.
Johns Hopkins (8-7) Notre Dame (8-6), 7:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, May 18
|At James M. Shuart Stadium
|Hempstead, N.Y.
Virginia-Robert Morris winner vs. Towson-Maryland winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame-Johns Hopkins winner vs. Duke-Richmond winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 19
|At Rentschler Field
|East Hartford, Conn.
Penn State-UMBC winner vs. Loyola of Maryland (12-4), Noon or 2:30 p.m.
Yale-Georgetown winner vs. Penn-Army winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
|At Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia
Game 1, Noon
Game 2, 2:30 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
