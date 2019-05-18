Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Glance

May 18, 2019 1:47 am
 
4 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
(Double elimination; x-if necessary)
Stillwater (Okla.) Regional
Thursday, May 16

Tulsa 5, Arkansas 0

Oklahoma State 3, BYU 1

Friday, May 17

Oklahoma State 13, Tulsa 10

BYU 6, Arkansas 3, Arkansas elminated

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Tulsa 6, BYU 4, BYU eliminated

Saturday, May 18

Game 6 — Oklahoma State (41-14) vs. Tulsa (37-19), 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional
Friday, May 17

South Florida 3, South Carolina 2

Florida State 8, Bethune-Cookman 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — South Florida (41-17) vs. Florida State (52-8), Noon

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Game 4 — South Carolina (36-18) vs. Bethune-Cookman (26-30), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Noon

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Gainesville (Fla.) Regional
Friday, May 17

Boise State 9, Stanford 1

Florida 3, Boston University 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Boise State (35-14) vs. Florida (45-15), 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Stanford (32-19) vs. Boston University (37-19), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Noon

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Lexington (Ky.) Regional
Friday, May 17

Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 2

Kentucky 7, Toledo 2

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Virginia Tech (46-9) vs. Kentucky (34-22), Noon

Game 4 — Illinois (32-24) vs. Toledo (29-27), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Noon

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional
Friday, May 17

Ohio State 1, North Carolina 0

Tennessee 8, Longwood 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Ohio State (35-16) vs. Tennessee (40-14), Noon

Game 4 — North Carolina (35-19) vs. Longwood (37-21), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Noon

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Ann Arbor (Mich.) Regional
Friday, May 17

James Madison 5, DePaul 2

Michigan 8, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — James Madison (48-7) vs. Michigan (44-11), Noon

Game 4 — DePaul (34-15) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (29-30), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Minneapolis Regional
Friday, May 17

Georgia 6, Drake 4, 8 innings

Minnesota 3, North Dakota State 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Minnesota (42-12) vs. Georgia (41-17), 4 p.m.

Game 4 — North Dakota State (42-15) vs. Drake (42-15), 6:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.

Evanston (Ill.) Regional
Friday, May 17

Louisville 9, Southern Illinois 5

Northwestern 15, Detroit 1

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Louisville (34-21) vs. Northwestern (44-10), 3 p.m.

Game 4 — Southern Illinois (33-14) vs. Detroit (31-27), 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 5:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional
Friday, May 17

Arizona State 4, Lipscomb 3

Alabama 8, Alabama State 2

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Arizona State (34-18) vs. Alabama (53-7), 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Lipscomb (41-14-1) vs. Alabama State (24-25), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford (Miss.) Regional
Friday, May 17

Louisiana-Lafayette 3, Southeast Missouri State 2

Mississippi 12, Chattanooga 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Louisiana-Lafayette (51-4) vs. Mississippi (38-17), 1 p.m.

Game 4 — Southeast Missouri State (45-17) vs. Chattanooga (37-16), 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 5:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge (La.) Regional
Friday, May 17

Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 0

LSU 2, Monmouth 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Texas Tech (40-14) vs. LSU (41-16), 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Louisiana Tech (44-15) vs. Monmouth (36-17), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.

Norman (Okla.) Regional
Friday, May 17

Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2

Oklahoma 12, UMBC 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Oklahoma (50-2) vs. Wisconsin (41-12), 4 p.m.

Game 4 — UMBC (30-23) vs. Notre Dame (36-17), 6:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Austin (Texas) Regional
Friday, May 17

Houston 3, Texas A&M 1

Sam Houston State 2, Texas 1

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Houston (38-17) vs. Sam Houston State (35-21), 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Texas A&M (28-26) vs. Texas (41-15), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4:30 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 7 p.m.

Seattle Regional
Friday, May 17

Mississippi State 5, Seattle 3

Washington 2, Fordham 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Mississippi State (34-21) vs. Washington (46-7), 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Seattle (39-16) vs. Fordham (29-25), 8:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 11:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional
Friday, May 17

Missouri 7, Cal State Fullerton 4

UCLA 6, Weber State 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Missouri (33-23) vs. UCLA (47-5), 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Cal State Fullerton (38-17) vs. Weber State (26-20), 8:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.

Tucson (Ariz.) Regional
Friday, May 17

Auburn 10, Colorado State 5

Game 2 — Harvard (25-17) at Arizona (42-12), 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Auburn (38-19) vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Colorado State (38-11) vs. Game 2 loser, 8:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.