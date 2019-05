NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT (Double elimination; x-if necessary) Stillwater (Okla.) Regional Thursday, May 16

Tulsa 5, Arkansas 0

Oklahoma State 3, BYU 1

Friday, May 17

Oklahoma State 13, Tulsa 10

BYU 6, Arkansas 3, Arkansas elminated

Tulsa 6, BYU 4, BYU eliminated

Saturday, May 18

Oklahoma State 2, Tulsa 1, OSU advances

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional Friday, May 17

South Florida 3, South Carolina 2

Florida State 8, Bethune-Cookman 0

Saturday, May 18

Florida State 12, South Florida 1

South Carolina 10, Bethune-Cookman 0, B-CC eliminated

South Carolina 2, South Florida 1, USF eliminated

Sunday, May 19

Florida State 7, South Carolina 6, FSU advances

Gainesville (Fla.) Regional Friday, May 17

Boise State 9, Stanford 1

Florida 3, Boston University 0

Saturday, May 18

Florida 8, Boise State 0

Stanford 13, Boston University 2, BU eliminated

Boise State 2, Stanford 0, Stanford eliminated

Sunday, May 19

Florida 5, Boise State 0, Florida advances

Lexington (Ky.) Regional Friday, May 17

Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 2

Kentucky 7, Toledo 2

Saturday, May 18

Kentucky 8, Virginia Tech 1

Illinois 2, Toledo 0, Toledo eliminated

Virginia Tech 5, Illinois 1, Illinois eliminated

Sunday, May 19

Kentucky 11, Virginia Tech 1, UK advances

x-Game 7 — Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional Friday, May 17

Ohio State 1, North Carolina 0

Tennessee 8, Longwood 0

Saturday, May 18

Tennessee 12, Ohio State 4

North Carolina 3, Longwood 1, Longwood eliminated

North Carolina 12, Ohio State 4, OSU eliminated

Sunday, May 19

North Carolina 1, Tennessee 0

Game 7 — Tennessee (41-15) vs. North Carolina (38-19), 2:30 p.m.

Ann Arbor (Mich.) Regional Friday, May 17

James Madison 5, DePaul 2

Michigan 8, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Saturday, May 18

Michigan 1, James Madison 0, 12 innings

DePaul 3, St. Francis (Pa.) 1, SFPA eliminated

James Madison 3 DePaul 0, DePaul eliminated

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Michigan (45-11) vs. James Madison (49-8), 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Michigan vs. James Madison, 4:30 p.m.

Minneapolis Regional Friday, May 17

Georgia 6, Drake 4, 8 innings

Minnesota 3, North Dakota State 0

Saturday, May 18

Minnesota 2, Georgia 1

Drake 8, North Dakota State 0, NDSU eliminated

Sunday, May 19

Game 5 — Georgia (41-18) vs. Drake (43-15), 3 p.m.

Game 6 — Minnesota (43-12) vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Evanston (Ill.) Regional Friday, May 17

Louisville 9, Southern Illinois 5

Northwestern 15, Detroit 1

Saturday, May 18

Louisville 2, Northwestern 1

Southern Illinois 2, Detroit 1, Detroit eliminated

Northwestern 8, Southern Illinois 1, SIU eliminated

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Louisville (35-21) vs. Northwestern (45-11), 3 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Louisville vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional Friday, May 17

Arizona State 4, Lipscomb 3

Alabama 8, Alabama State 2

Saturday, May 18

Alabama 7, Arizona State 4

Lipscomb 14, Alabama State 0, ASU eliminated

Arizona State 10, Lipscomb 1, Lipscomb eliminated

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Alabama (54-7) vs. Arizona State (35-19), 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Alabama vs. Arizona State, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford (Miss.) Regional Friday, May 17

Louisiana-Lafayette 3, Southeast Missouri State 2

Mississippi 12, Chattanooga 0

Saturday, May 18

Louisiana-Lafayette 2, Mississippi 0

Southeast Missouri State 2, Chattanooga 1, Chattanooga eliminated

Mississippi 10, Southeast Missouri State 0, SEMO eliminated

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Louisiana-Lafayette (52-4) vs. Mississippi (39-18), 3 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Mississippi, 5:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge (La.) Regional Friday, May 17

Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 0

LSU 2, Monmouth 0

Saturday, May 18

LSU 5, Texas Tech 4

Louisiana Tech 1, Monmouth 0, Monmouth eliminated

Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 1, La. Tech eliminated

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — LSU (42-16) vs. Texas Tech (41-14), 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 — LSU vs. Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Norman (Okla.) Regional Friday, May 17

Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2

Oklahoma 12, UMBC 0

Saturday, May 18

Oklahoma 4, Wisconsin 0

Notre Dame 2, UMBC 0

Wisconsin 5, Notre Dame 4

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Oklahoma (51-2) vs. Wisconsin (42-13), 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

Austin (Texas) Regional Friday, May 17

Houston 3, Texas A&M 1

Sam Houston State 2, Texas 1

Saturday, May 18

Houston 2, Sam Houston State 0

Texas 3, Texas A&M 2, TAMU eliminated

Texas 3, Sam Houston State 0, SHSU eliminated

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Houston (39-17) vs. Texas (43-15), 4:30 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Houston vs. Texas, 7 p.m.

Seattle Regional Friday, May 17

Mississippi State 5, Seattle 3

Washington 2, Fordham 0

Saturday, May 18

Washington 6, Mississippi State 1

Seattle 1, Fordham 0, Fordham eliminated

Mississippi State 7, Seattle 3, Seattle eliminated

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Washington (47-7) vs. Mississippi State (35-22), 9 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Washington vs. Mississippi State, 11:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional Friday, May 17

Missouri 7, Cal State Fullerton 4

UCLA 6, Weber State 0

Saturday, May 18

UCLA 9, Missouri 1

Weber State 7, Cal State Fullerton 3, CSUF eliminated

Missouri 7, Weber State 0, WSU eliminated

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — UCLA (48-5) vs. Missouri (34-24), 5 p.m.

x-Game 7 — UCLA vs. Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Tucson (Ariz.) Regional Friday, May 17

Auburn 10, Colorado State 5

Arizona 5, Harvard 1

Saturday, May 18

Arizona 2, Auburn 1

Colorado State 6, Harvard 0

Auburn 8, Colorado State 0

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Arizona (44-12) vs. Auburn (39-20), 7 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Arizona vs. Auburn, 9:30 p.m.

