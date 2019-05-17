NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Glance

All Times EDT (Double elimination; x-if necessary) Stillwater (Okla.) Regional Thursday, May 16

Tulsa 5, Arkansas 0

Oklahoma State 3, BYU 1

Friday, May 17

Oklahoma State 13, Tulsa 10

BYU 6, Arkansas 3, Arkansas elminated

Advertisement

Tulsa 6, BYU 4, BYU eliminated

Saturday, May 18

Game 6 — Oklahoma State (41-14) vs. Tulsa (37-19), 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional Friday, May 17

South Florida 3, South Carolina 2

Florida State 8, Bethune-Cookman 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — South Florida (41-17) vs. Florida State (52-8), Noon

Game 4 — South Carolina (36-18) vs. Bethune-Cookman (26-30), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Noon

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Gainesville (Fla.) Regional Friday, May 17

Boise State 9, Stanford 1

Florida 3, Boston University 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Boise State (35-14) vs. Florida (45-15), 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Stanford (32-19) vs. Boston University (37-19), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Noon

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Lexington (Ky.) Regional Friday, May 17

Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 2

Kentucky 7, Toledo 2

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Virginia Tech (46-9) vs. Kentucky (34-22), Noon

Game 4 — Illinois (32-24) vs. Toledo (29-27), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Noon

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional Friday, May 17

Ohio State 1, North Carolina 0

Tennessee 8, Longwood 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Ohio State (35-16) vs. Tennessee (40-14), Noon

Game 4 — North Carolina (35-19) vs. Longwood (37-21), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Noon

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.

Ann Arbor (Mich.) Regional Friday, May 17

James Madison 5, DePaul 2

Michigan 8, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — James Madison (48-7) vs. Michigan (44-11), Noon

Game 4 — DePaul (34-15) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (29-30), 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Minneapolis Regional Friday, May 17

Georgia 6, Drake 4, 8 innings

Game 2 — North Dakota State (42-14) at Minnesota (41-12), 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Georgia (41-17), 4 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. Drake (42-15), 6:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.

Evanston (Ill.) Regional Friday, May 17

Louisville 9, Southern Illinois 5

Northwestern 15, Detroit 1

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Louisville (34-21) vs. Northwestern (44-10), 3 p.m.

Game 4 — Southern Illinois (33-14) vs. Detroit (31-27), 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 5:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional Friday, May 17

Arizona State 4, Lipscomb 3

Alabama 8, Alabama State 2

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Arizona State (34-18) vs. Alabama (53-7), 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Lipscomb (41-14-1) vs. Alabama State (24-25), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford (Miss.) Regional Friday, May 17

Louisiana-Lafayette 3, Southeast Missouri State 2

Mississippi 12, Chattanooga 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Louisiana-Lafayette (51-4) vs. Mississippi (38-17), 1 p.m.

Game 4 — Southeast Missouri State (45-17) vs. Chattanooga (37-16), 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 5:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge (La.) Regional Friday, May 17

Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 0

LSU 2, Monmouth 0

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Texas Tech (40-14) vs. LSU (41-16), 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Louisiana Tech (44-15) vs. Monmouth (36-17), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.

Norman (Okla.) Regional Friday, May 17

Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2

Game 2 — UMBC (30-22) at Oklahoma (49-2), 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Wisconsin (41-12), 4 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. Notre Dame (36-17), 6:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.

Austin (Texas) Regional Friday, May 17

Houston 3, Texas A&M 1

Sam Houston State 2, Texas 1

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Houston (38-17) vs. Sam Houston State (35-21), 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Texas A&M (28-26) vs. Texas (41-15), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4:30 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 7 p.m.

Seattle Regional Friday, May 17

Mississippi State 5, Seattle 3

Game 2 — Fordham (29-24) at Washington (45-7), 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Mississippi State (34-21) vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Seattle (39-16) vs. Game 2 loser, 8:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 11:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional Friday, May 17

Game 1 — Missouri (32-23) vs. Cal State Fullerton (38-16), 8:30 p.m.

Game 2 — Weber State (26-19) at UCLA (46-5), 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.

Tucson (Ariz.) Regional Friday, May 17

Game 1 — Auburn (37-19) vs. Colorado State (38-10), 9 p.m.

Game 2 — Harvard (25-17) at Arizona (42-12), 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.