NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Glance

|All Times EDT
|(Double elimination; x-if necessary)
|Stillwater (Okla.) Regional
|Thursday, May 16
Tulsa 5, Arkansas 0
Oklahoma State 3, BYU 1
Oklahoma State 13, Tulsa 10
BYU 6, Arkansas 3, Arkansas elminated
Tulsa 6, BYU 4, BYU eliminated
Game 6 — Oklahoma State (41-14) vs. Tulsa (37-19), 4 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.
|Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
South Florida 3, South Carolina 2
Florida State 8, Bethune-Cookman 0
Game 3 — South Florida (41-17) vs. Florida State (52-8), Noon
Game 4 — South Carolina (36-18) vs. Bethune-Cookman (26-30), 2:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Noon
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.
|Gainesville (Fla.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
Boise State 9, Stanford 1
Florida 3, Boston University 0
Game 3 — Boise State (35-14) vs. Florida (45-15), 2 p.m.
Game 4 — Stanford (32-19) vs. Boston University (37-19), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Noon
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.
|Lexington (Ky.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 2
Kentucky 7, Toledo 2
Game 3 — Virginia Tech (46-9) vs. Kentucky (34-22), Noon
Game 4 — Illinois (32-24) vs. Toledo (29-27), 2:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Noon
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.
|Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
Ohio State 1, North Carolina 0
Tennessee 8, Longwood 0
Game 3 — Ohio State (35-16) vs. Tennessee (40-14), Noon
Game 4 — North Carolina (35-19) vs. Longwood (37-21), 2:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Noon
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 2:30 p.m.
|Ann Arbor (Mich.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
James Madison 5, DePaul 2
Michigan 8, St. Francis (Pa.) 0
Game 3 — James Madison (48-7) vs. Michigan (44-11), Noon
Game 4 — DePaul (34-15) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (29-30), 2:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Minneapolis Regional
|Friday, May 17
Georgia 6, Drake 4, 8 innings
Game 2 — North Dakota State (42-14) at Minnesota (41-12), 9:30 p.m.
Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Georgia (41-17), 4 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. Drake (42-15), 6:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.
|Evanston (Ill.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
Louisville 9, Southern Illinois 5
Northwestern 15, Detroit 1
Game 3 — Louisville (34-21) vs. Northwestern (44-10), 3 p.m.
Game 4 — Southern Illinois (33-14) vs. Detroit (31-27), 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 5:30 p.m.
|Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
Arizona State 4, Lipscomb 3
Alabama 8, Alabama State 2
Game 3 — Arizona State (34-18) vs. Alabama (53-7), 2 p.m.
Game 4 — Lipscomb (41-14-1) vs. Alabama State (24-25), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Oxford (Miss.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
Louisiana-Lafayette 3, Southeast Missouri State 2
Mississippi 12, Chattanooga 0
Game 3 — Louisiana-Lafayette (51-4) vs. Mississippi (38-17), 1 p.m.
Game 4 — Southeast Missouri State (45-17) vs. Chattanooga (37-16), 3:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 5:30 p.m.
|Baton Rouge (La.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 0
LSU 2, Monmouth 0
Game 3 — Texas Tech (40-14) vs. LSU (41-16), 2 p.m.
Game 4 — Louisiana Tech (44-15) vs. Monmouth (36-17), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 6:30 p.m.
|Norman (Okla.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2
Game 2 — UMBC (30-22) at Oklahoma (49-2), 9:30 p.m.
Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Wisconsin (41-12), 4 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. Notre Dame (36-17), 6:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 4:30 p.m.
|Austin (Texas) Regional
|Friday, May 17
Houston 3, Texas A&M 1
Sam Houston State 2, Texas 1
Game 3 — Houston (38-17) vs. Sam Houston State (35-21), 2 p.m.
Game 4 — Texas A&M (28-26) vs. Texas (41-15), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4:30 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 7 p.m.
|Seattle Regional
|Friday, May 17
Mississippi State 5, Seattle 3
Game 2 — Fordham (29-24) at Washington (45-7), 10 p.m.
Game 3 — Mississippi State (34-21) vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Seattle (39-16) vs. Game 2 loser, 8:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 11 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 11:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Regional
|Friday, May 17
Game 1 — Missouri (32-23) vs. Cal State Fullerton (38-16), 8:30 p.m.
Game 2 — Weber State (26-19) at UCLA (46-5), 11 p.m.
Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 11:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 7:30 p.m.
|Tucson (Ariz.) Regional
|Friday, May 17
Game 1 — Auburn (37-19) vs. Colorado State (38-10), 9 p.m.
Game 2 — Harvard (25-17) at Arizona (42-12), 11:30 p.m.
Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8:30 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 11 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
x-Game 7 — Game 6 opponents, 9:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.