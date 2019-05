NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT (Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for Game 2; coin flip determines home team for Game 3

At Tallahassee, Fla. Oklahoma State 1, Florida State 0

Thursday, May 23: Oklahoma State 3, Florida State 1, 9 innings

Friday, May 24: Florida State (54-9) vs. Oklahoma State (43-14), 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 25: Florida State vs. Oklahoma State, Noon

At Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama 1, Texas 0

Thursday, May 23: Alabama 3, Texas 0

Friday, May 24: Alabama (56-7) vs. Texas (45-16), 9 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 25: Alabama vs. Texas, 2 p.m.

At Gainesville, Fla. Florida vs. Tennessee

Friday, May 24: Florida (47-15) vs. Tennessee (42-15), 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: Florida vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 26: Florida vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m.

At Minneapolis Minnesota vs. LSU

Friday, May 24: Minnesota (44-12) vs. LSU (43-17), 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: Minnesota vs. LSU, 6 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 26: Minnesota vs. LSU, 4 p.m.

At Norman, Okla. Oklahoma 1, Northwestern 0

Friday, May 24: Oklahoma 3, Northwestern 0

Saturday, May 25: Oklahoma (53-3) vs. Northwestern (47-12), 4 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 26: Oklahoma vs. Northwestern, 2 p.m.

At Seattle Washington vs. Kentucky

Friday, May 24: Washington (48-7) vs. Kentucky (36-22), 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: Washington vs. Kentucky, 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 26: Washington vs. Kentucky, 10 p.m.

At Los Angeles UCLA vs. James Madison

Friday, May 24: UCLA (49-6) vs. James Madison (51-8), 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: UCLA vs. James Madison, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 26: UCLA vs. James Madison, 4 p.m.

At Tucson, Ariz. Arizona vs. Mississippi

Friday, May 24: Arizona (45-12) vs. Mississippi (41-18), 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: Arizona vs. Mississippi, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 26: Arizona vs. Mississippi, 8 p.m.

