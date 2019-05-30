Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

May 30, 2019 5:36 pm
 
At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, May 30

Arizona 3, Washington 1, 8 innings

UCLA 7, Minnesota 2

Game 3 — Florida (49-16) vs. Oklahoma State (44-15), 7 p.m.

Game 4 — Oklahoma (54-3) vs. Alabama 57-8), 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Game 5 — Arizona (48-12) vs. UCLA (52-6), 7 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 7 — Washington (50-8) vs. Minnesota (46-13), Noon

Game 8 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 9 — Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Game 11 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m.

x-Game 13 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 14 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m.

NOTE: If only one game is necessary, it will be played at 7 p.m.

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 3: Teams TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4: Teams TBD, 8:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 5: Teams TBD, 8:30 p.m.

