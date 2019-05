NCAA Men’s Golf Championship Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Blessings Golf Club Fayetteville, Ark. Yardage: 7,550; Par: 72 Quarterfinals VANDERBILT 3, TEXAS A&M 2

Patrick Martin, Vanderbilt, def. Walker Lee, Texas A&M, 5 and 4.

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt, def. Brandon Smith, Texas A&M, 2 and 1.

Sam Bennett, Texas A&M, def. Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt, 1 up.

Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M, def. Harrison Ott, Vanderbilt, 3 and 2.

Will Gordon, Vanderbilt, def. Dan Erickson, Texas A&M, 19 holes.

STANFORD 3, WAKE FOREST 2

Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest, def. Henry Shrimp, Stanford, 1 up.

David Snyder, Stanford, def. Lee Detmer, Wake Forest, 1 up.

Isaiah Salinda, Stanford, def. Eugenio Chacarra, Wake Forest, 3 and 1.

Brandon Wu, Stanford, def. Eric Bae, Wake Forest, 4 and 3.

Cameron Young, Wake Forest, def. Daulet Tuleubayev, Stanford, 5 and 4.

OKLAHOMA STATE 4, SMU 1

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State, def. Ben Wong, SMU, 5 and 4.

Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State, def. Noah Goodwin, SMU, 2 and 1.

Hayden Wood, Oklahoma State, def. Ollie Osborne, SMU, 2 and 1.

Austin Eckroat, Okahoma State, def. Jackson Markham, 2 and 1.

Mac Meissner, SMU, def. Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State, 3 and 2.

TEXAS 3, OKLAHOMA 2

Brad Dalke, Oklahoma, def. Spencer Soosman, Texas, 3 and 1.

Cole Hammer, Texas, def. Patrick Welch, Oklahoma, 7 and 5.

Quinn Cummins, Oklahoma, def. Pierceson Coody, Texas, 2 and 1.

Parker Coody, Texas, def. Garett Reband, Oklahoma, 1 up.

Steven Chervony, Texas, def. Blaine Hale, Oklahoma, 4 and 3.

Semifinals STANFORD 3, VANDERBILT 2

Isaiah Salinda, Stanford, def. Patrick Martin, Vanderbilt, 3 and 2.

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt, def. Henry Shrimp, Stanford, 2 up.

Brandon Wu, Stanford, def. Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt, 4 and 2.

Daulet Tuleubayev, Stanford, def. Harrison Ott, Vanderbilt, 1 up.

Will Gordon, Vanderbilt, def. David Snyder, Stanford, 1 up.

TEXAS 3, OKLAHOMA STATE 2

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State, def. Spencer Soosman, Texas, 2 and 1.

Cole Hammer, Texas, def. Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State, 4 and 3.

Pierceson Coody, Texas, def. Hayden Wood, Oklahoma State, 5 and 4.

Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State, def. Parker Coody, Texas, 3 and 2.

Steven Chervony, Texas, def. Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State, 19 holes.

