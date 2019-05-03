Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA rescinds ban on events in states with legal gambling

May 3, 2019
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has rescinded its policy prohibiting championship events from being held in states that have legalized sports gambling.

The expected move was announced Friday. After last year’s Supreme Court decision that opened the door for states to sponsor legalize sports betting, the NCAA indefinitely suspended the policy that previously had kept events such as the men’s basketball tournament out of Nevada.

With legal sports gambling having already spread to seven other states, the ban became impractical. In March, Mississippi State hosted NCAA women’s basketball tournament games. The state has allowed betting on games since last summer.

The NCAA Board of Governors also reiterated the association’s call for federal regulation of sports wagering and an exemption on legal betting on college sports.

