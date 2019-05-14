Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA to consider allowing athletes to profit from names

May 14, 2019 4:07 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is forming a working group to consider how its rules can be modified to allow college athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses.

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced Tuesday that Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman will head the new federal and state legislation working group .

NCAA rules forbid athletes in most circumstances from receiving benefits or compensation for their names, images and likenesses from a school or outside source. For example, college athletes cannot take part in commercial advertising or sign autographs for money.

The NCAA’s rules have been challenged in federal antitrust lawsuits. Recently, legislation was introduced in Congress aimed at lifting restrictions that keep athletes from profiting from their fame while they are in school.

