NCAA Women Results

May 22, 2019 8:31 pm
 
Wednesday
At Blessings Golf Club
Fayetteville, Ark.
Yardage: 6,397; Par: 73
Semifinals
DUKE 3, ARIZONA 2

Virginia Elena Carter, Duke, def. Sandra Nordaas, Arizona, 2 and 1.

Haley Moore, Arizona, def. Jaravee Boonchant, Duke, 4 and 3.

Yu-Sang Hou, Arizona, def. Miranda Wang, Duke, 2 and 1.

Ana Belac, Duke, def. Ya Chun Chang, Arizona, 2 and 1.

Gina Kim, Duke, def. Bianca Pagdanganan, Arizona, 1 up.

WAKE FOREST 4½, AUBURN ½

Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest, def. Kaleigh Telfer, Auburn, 6 and 4.

Letizia Bagnoli, Wake Forest, def. Elena Hualde, Auburn, 1 up.

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest, def. Brooke Sansom, Auburn, 7 and 5.

Siyun Liu, Wake Forest, halved with Julie McCarthy, Auburn.

Vanessa Knecht, Wake Forest, def. Mychael O’Berry, Auburn, 3 and 2.

___

Championship
DUKE 3, WAKE FOREST 2

Siyun Liu, Wake Forest, def. Virginia Elena Carta, Duke, 20 holes.

Jaravee Boonchant, Duke, def. Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest, 19 holes.

Miranda Wang, Duke, def. Letizia Bagnoli, Wake Forest, 20 holes.

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest, def. Gina Kim, Duke, 1 up.

Ana Belac, Duke, def. Vanessa Knecht, Wake Forest, 5 and 3.

