Nebraska beats UConn 8-5 after allowing 19 hits

May 31, 2019 5:24 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Angelo Altavilla homered, Robbie Palkert pitched 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief and Nebraska defeated Connecticut 8-5 even though the Huskies banged out 19 hits and their pitchers struck out 16 Friday in the NCAA Oklahoma City regional.

Chris Winkel homered to help UConn go up 4-1 early, but the No. 3 regional seed Cornhuskers (32-22) parlayed three singles and a double-play grounder into four runs to take the lead for good in the third.

John Toppa and Pat Winkel had four hits apiece for the second-seeded Huskies (36-24), who had at least two hits in every inning through the seventh but were stymied by a Nebraska defense that turned four double plays.

UConn starter Mason Feole (2-3) struck out eight in five innings but allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks.

Nate Fisher gave up five runs on 13 hits in 4 2/3 innings before Palkert (6-3) came on. Colby Gomes pitched the ninth for this 13th save.

