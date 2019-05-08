Listen Live Sports

Nebraska tennis coach pleads guilty to drunken driving

May 8, 2019 11:58 am
 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln women’s tennis coach has pleaded guilty to drunken driving.

Lancaster County Court records say 59-year-old Scott Jacobson entered the plea Tuesday. Prosecutors dropped a charge of negligent driving in return.

The records say Jacobson was sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $500, and his driver’s license was revoked for six months. The records also say he’ll be allowed to apply for house arrest.

Lincoln police say Jacobson was stopped the night of March 7 after an officer spotted the coach’s vehicle weave onto the shoulder of a road. Police say testing showed Jacobson’s blood alcohol level registered more than 1.5 times the legal driving limit.

The university suspended him for two weeks without pay after the incident.

Jacobson has declined to comment.

