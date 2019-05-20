New York plays Washington following Syndergaard’s strong performance

Washington Nationals (19-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (20-25, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-1, 2.92 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Mets: Drew Gagnon (4-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Mets are 14-13 against the rest of their division. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .424.

The Nationals are 9-13 in road games. Washington has slugged .405 this season. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .669. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 14 home runs and is slugging .577. Robinson Cano has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for New York.

Victor Robles leads the Nationals with eight home runs and has 17 RBIs. Howie Kendrick is 9-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Conforto: 7-day IL (concussion), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

