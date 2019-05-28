Listen Live Sports

Newman to race in Oscar Mayer throwback scheme at Darlington

May 28, 2019 8:39 pm
 
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Newman won’t be an Oscar Mayer weiner, just run in a car painted like the hot dog maker during Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend at the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.

Newman debuted the paint scheme Tuesday at Darlington, which has hosted NASCAR’s “Old Timer’s Day” where fans, teams and drivers honor a past era of stock car racing. This season, Darlington is highlighting the years 1990 through 1994.

The layout of Newman’s car is similar to the one run by Mark Martin in winning the 1993 Southern 500. It was the first win in the crown jewel race for Jack Roush, owner of Roush Fenway Racing.

Newman said he’s excited to run the car and expects to put on a strong showing at the race on Sept. 1.

