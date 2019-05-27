Listen Live Sports

Neymar loses Brazil captaincy to Dani Alves for Copa America

May 27, 2019 10:10 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian star Neymar has lost his national team’s captaincy for the Copa America to veteran Dani Alves.

Brazil’s football confederation, CBF, said in a statement on Monday the 36-year-old defender will start wearing the armband in the friendly against Qatar on June 5 in Brasilia.

CBF also said Brazil coach Tite informed Neymar of his decision on Saturday, the day the Paris Saint-Germain striker arrived at the national team’s training ground outside Rio de Janeiro.

The 27-year-old Neymar was Brazil’s captain since the elimination in the World Cup quarterfinals against Belgium in 2018.

Tite’s decision comes after Neymar’s altercation with a fan at the French Cup final on April 27.

The Copa America will be played in Brazil between June 14 and July 7.

Brazil is in Group A with Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

