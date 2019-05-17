Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Neymar, Neres in Brazil squad for Copa America, Lucas out

May 17, 2019 10:50 am
 
1 min read
Share       

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar and David Neres are in for the Copa America, Lucas Moura and Vinicius Jr. are out.

Brazil coach Tite named his squad Friday for the South American tournament, which starts in Sao Paulo on June 14. Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar was included despite his recent injury problems and league suspension for an altercation with a fan.

Tite said Neymar made a mistake by getting involved in the altercation after PSG’s loss in the French Cup. The coach said he would have a private conversation with the player when they next meet.

Brazil’s players will start gathering at the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. The team will play two friendlies before the Copa America begins, facing Qatar on June 5 in Brasilia and Honduras four days later in Porto Alegre.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Brazil reached the quarterfinals at last year’s World Cup but lost to Belgium. The Brazilians last won the continental title in 2007.

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians), Felipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Miranda (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Allan (Napoli), Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Strikers: David Neres (Ajax), Everton (Gremio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.