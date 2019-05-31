Listen Live Sports

Neymar says knee pain just a scare and returns to training

May 31, 2019 5:47 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar said Friday his left knee problem picked up in Copa America preparations was temporary.

He returned to a full training for the first time since Tuesday at the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil’s soccer confederation said the striker remained on the pitch during the entire session. Brazil’s training was closed to the media.

Neymar sat out two training sessions to rest the left knee. But Friday morning he was already back with his teammates on the pitch for a light training.

“I am fine, it was just a scare,” the 27-year-old striker told TV Globo in an interview.

Copa America begins June 14, with Brazil playing Bolivia on opening day. Neymar is expected to play a friendly against Qatar on June 5.

Neymar limped out of Brazil’s first full training on Tuesday. He has played only four matches for Paris Saint-Germain since his return in April from a right foot injury.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

