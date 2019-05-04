Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Calendar

May 4, 2019 9:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

May 3-6 or May 10-13 — Teams may hold rookie minicamps.

May 20-22 — Spring League Meeting, Key Biscayne, Fla.

Aug. 1 — Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 3 — Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Aug. 8-10 — First preseason weekend.

Aug. 31 — Cutdown to 53-player roster.

Sept. 5 — Regular season begins.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.