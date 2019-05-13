Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Calendar

May 13, 2019 9:02 am
 
< a min read
May 10-13 — Teams may hold rookie minicamps.

May 20-22 — Spring League Meeting, Key Biscayne, Fla.

Aug. 1 — Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 3 — Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8-10 — First preseason weekend.

Aug. 31 — Cutdown to 53-player roster.

Sept. 5 — Regular season begins.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

