Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL hands down 2-game suspension for Colts QB Chad Kelly

May 31, 2019 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL has suspended Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly for two games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Kelly signed with the Colts on May 20 — after pleading guilty in March to a second-degree trespassing charge. He had been arrested in October after entering the home of a man and woman he did not know following a Halloween party.

It was the latest legal issue for the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

Chad Kelly can participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games and can return to Indy’s active roster on Sept. 16. He is listed No. 4 on the Colts’ depth chart behind Pro Bowler Andrew Luck, one-time starter Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.