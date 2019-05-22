NHL Calendar

May 27-June 1 — NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y.

June 15 — Last possible day for Stanley Cup Final.

June 20 — NHL general managers meetings, Vancouver, British Columbia.

June 21-22 — NHL draft, Vancouver, British Columbia.

Advertisement

July 1 — Free agency begins noon EDT.

Oct. 26 — Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.